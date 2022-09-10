In Brief: Winter Park names new representative to Open Lands, Rivers and Trails Committee
George Sharpe was appointed as the Winter Park Citizen Representative to the Grand County Open Lands, Rivers & Trails Advisory Committee at the Winter Park Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The purpose of the committee is to protect water in the Colorado River and other rivers, and to protect, conserve and acquire agricultural land, natural areas and more. The committee also administers the Open Lands Grants and River Grants program. Town representatives also thanked Joanna Goodman for her years of service on the committee.
