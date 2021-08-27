In the schools: Back to school week super busy across the grades

Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.

• We welcome back all of our students and families and look forward to a great year.

• Our first full day of school was awesome. Our students and staff had a great time getting reacquainted with one another.

• A reminder that many of our students walk to and from school, so please drive with extra caution in the mornings and afternoons.

• Another reminder that it is illegal to pass our school buses when their flashers are on and/or the stop sign is sticking out. Let’s keep our kids safe.

• We are sending a bunch of information home to start the school year. Please take the time to read every email, newsletter and hear every message as these items are usually important.

• Here is a message about the Free and Reduced Lunch Application: While lunches and breakfast will continue to be free this year, it is vital that all of our families continue to fill out the application. Many families qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their income.

It is important for families because the schools will reduce fees for students based on their application. These fees are for sports, clubs, trips, etc… It is important for the schools because many of our grants that we receive from the government are based on the number of free and reduced students we have.

Last year, as a result of not having as many applications turned in, we received nearly $80,000 less from government grants. These applications can be filled out on-line or by paper copy and take very little time to complete. The personal information is kept confidential even within the district where only two district personnel review the applications and know which students qualify.

• Last year Granby Elementary fifth-graders took on a project to upgrade the GES playground equipment and make it safe. This weekend, we are having a volunteer roundup to install the equipment and spread wood chips on the ground. Thanks to our students and staff for making this happen.

East Grand Middle School students participate in team building activities as the 2021-22 school year kicked off this week.

• On Monday and Tuesday, YMCA staff facilitated team building and get to know you games with EGMS students. Lots of fun was had by kids and adults alike. A big thank you to the YMCA for helping us with this!

The staff from the YMCA helped our middle school students have a lot of fun and deserve a big thank you for their work.

• Last Thursday night, Granby Elementary had Back to School Night and welcomed many families. It was great to see so many new faces mingle with our returning students and families.

The Panthers offensive line prepares for the snap during a scrimmage against Eagle Valley on Saturday in Granby. Middle Park will open its season Friday night at home.



• Middle and high school fall sports have started. We have a home varsity football game at 7 p.m. Friday. Come on out and support our Panthers!