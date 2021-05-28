In the schools: Class of 2021 graduates Saturday

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2021. There has never been a class that has been forced to show resilience and flexibility like this group.

This group of seniors has shown great leadership, community service, academic achievement and pride throughout their school careers, but this past year has proven that we have a group of tremendous young adults graduating from Middle Park High School on Saturday.

Students pose for a photo on a newly completed bridge at Granby Elementary.



• At Granby Elementary, Mrs. Bankert’s fifth-grade class undertook a project to re-build part of the playground. After months of work, they have completed securing the bridge and successfully finished the project they started. Good job students!

Students over look a project undertaken by Mrs. Bankert’s fifth-grade to re-build part of the playground.



• Our Science Fair winners at Granby Elementary have been selected. A special thanks to Mountain Parks Electric, Colorado Headwaters Landtrust and Grand County Extension for sponsoring awards for the Granby Elementary Science Fair.

• The Homegrown Talent Initiative Successes for this school year:

– 62 students participated in the internship program, and 50 of those students were Middle Park High School students.

– 59 businesses hosted interns this year, including 39 new partnerships.

– HTI, along with the partnership of GCHE and East+West Grand School Districts, hosted a weeklong virtual career fair.

– Five students were paired with businesses outside of our county in a virtual job shadow.

– Built out sustainable framework, resources and handbook for the internship program.

• Middle Park High School Dance and Fitness class went to teach dance at Granby Elementary this week.

• GES fifth-graders are doing a great job on their last artist study. They are learning about the contemporary surf artist from Hawaii Heather Brown. Fourth-graders are finishing up the year creating glass fusion magnets while the third-graders are working on landscape paintings that focus on creating a foreground, middleground and background.

The second-graders had a blast throwing paint around when learning about the abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock. First grade is working on the abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky. Lastly, the kindergarten artists have had a great year working on all kinds of different art skills. They are finishing up a desert landscape painting.

• Third grade at GES completed its longstanding tradition of tie-dying shirts to be ready for Field Day on June 1. Hopefully, we will have pictures for next week.

Middle school students tee off during a golf lesson.



• East Grand Middle School students learned how to play golf then seventh grade and some eighth-graders got to play out at Grand Elk. Thanks to everyone at Grand Elk for helping put it all together.

After learning the game of golf, middle school students get the opportunity to play at Grand Elk.



• East Grand Middle School’s eighth-graders spent the day at the YMCA roller skating, swimming, wall climbing, playing miniature golf, and tubing. Thank you to everyone at the YMCA! It was a great day for all!!

EGMS eighth-graders spent the day at the YMCA roller skating, swimming, wall climbing, playing miniature golf, and tubing.



Middle school students climb one of the walls at the YMCA.



• Granby Elementary School students participated in their annual Bike Rodeo. Students learned and practiced safe riding in a town environment, how to improve riding skills and basic first aid and safety. All of the stations were taught by Granby police officers, firefighters, EMS, animal care and control, the MPHS Crew, and Granby Elementary School staff. A special thanks to the Granby Police Department for donating a brand new bike we raffled off to a lucky student. We are thankful for the supportive community we live in. We got to giddy up, round em’ up and Yee haw!!!!

Granby Elementary's bike rodeo



Granby Elementary's bike rodeo

