In the schools: Crew goes on winter camping trip

Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.

• The East Grand School District hosted its Virtual Spelling Spelling Bee, and what an exciting competition.

Representing East Grand Middle School were Zanna Berman and Trinity Chase. Representing Granby Elementary School were A’Keemah Dixon and Juan Boomer, and Lexie Torres and Lena Mercier represented Fraser Valley Elementary School.

The spelling champion was Zanna Berman, who spelled the word “Etruscan” correctly. Zanna will be representing the East Grand School District at the Colorado State Spelling Bee on March 13. Each of the spellers at the bee also won a gift certificate to Charlie’s Frozen Treat Shop in Winter Park. Congratulations to all of our spellers!

• Fifth-grade students at Granby Elementary in Miss Bankert’s class are taking on a student initiated Problem Based Learning (PBL) project to take on some playground needs. Be on the lookout for fundraisers and information provided by these fifth graders! This week they led an “Arch A Thon” in conjunction with their PE classes learning archery.

Fifth-graders from Ganby Elementary show off their robots, which were part of an exercise that taught the children how to find a shape’s area and perimeter.

Courtesy EGSD

• Third graders in Sandra Cormican’s class at Fraser Valley Elementary designed area and perimeter robots last week. Each student created a uniquely drawn robot on a one centimeter grid paper and then multiplied to find the area of every body part of the robot they drew.

Next, students were required to calculate the total area of their robot by carefully adding up the area of each body part. They also found their robot’s perimeter by adding the side lengths together of their creation. Finally, students personalized their robots with color and embellishments such as faces, buttons, and antennas. Everyone enjoyed learning about area and perimeter through this fun, hands-on, math activity.

This display holds some of the cards created by local students for the staff at Grand County Public Health.

Courtesy EGSD

• FVE students made cards for our Grand County Public Health staff. The staff all said how they came at such a great time when they needed some positivity. Our students all made a positive impact on a very overworked group in our community. These are displayed in the lobby and the staff meeting area.

Students are sharing positive messages in cards they created for the people working at Grand County Public Health.

Courtesy EGSD

• Crew ventured out into the wild to attempt winter snow camping. Students built a snow kitchen and individual snow shelters called quinzees. This was an awesome experience testing our limits in Mother Nature.

Students pose for a group photo during a ski trip to Granby Ranch.

Courtesy EGSD

• We’re also loving the chance to ski and snowboard for PE at Granby Ranch. The resort offered students free lessons, rentals and lift tickets, so we could get them on the snow. Taking students to the mountain has been a wonderful experience for learning, loving nature, and bonding as a class. Many thanks to the instructors and CJ for making this a reality. We are so lucky and grateful to have Granby Ranch in this community!

• Thank you, Granby Ranch! Granby Elementary School’s third-grade students went to Granby Ranch for downhill ski lessons on Monday during their PE class. Students were grouped according to ability and instructed for two hours.

For educators, watching students progress as skiers was one of the most rewarding parts of a recent field trip to Granby Ranch.

Courtesy EGSD

It was amazing to see the students’ significant progress and growth in a matter of two hours thanks to the excellent Granby Ranch Ski School instructors!

The entire trip was a team effort coordinated by Ski School director CJ Mauro, MPHS teacher CarrieAnn Mathis, Granby Ranch ski instructors and rental shop staff, GES third grade teachers, and additional EGSD and GES staff. Many hands made light work and in doing so increased student confidence and provided a memorable experience for GES students! This is the second GES field trip Granby Ranch has hosted this winter.

This was another reminder of the wonderfully supportive and caring community we have here in Grand County.

• This week is Public School Appreciation Week. If you see one of our great educators over the next few days, please show them the thanks they deserve. They have been incredible over the past year and would love to hear your appreciation.