In the schools: East Grand students become better citizens

It’s been another great week for East Grand schools, and that’s cause to celebrate.

In the fall, the other art teachers and I coordinated with Destination Granby to put together a Youth Art Walk, celebrating the ways in which the community came together during the East Troublesome Fire. Our partnership with the town of Granby recently won the Downtown Colorado Inc. Governor’s award for Best Partnership for 2022! Congratulations to Destination Granby and the East Grand Art Programs.

Congratulations to Middle Park High School Principal Cindy Rimmer. Mrs. Rimmer won the Colorado Association of School Executives Secondary Schools Rookie Principal of the Year. Her leadership through COVID-19 led to our school staying open throughout the pandemic and keeping our students and staff safe while continuing a great learning environment. Great job Mrs. Rimmer!!

Fraser Valley Elementary fifth graders participated in their AmeriTowne field trip to practice financial literacy. In order to apply the real world skills they’ve been learning, each student took a skills assessment to match them with a job at AmeriTowne, created a resume and practiced interviewing with classmates. A community member or a Board of Education member then interviewed each scholar on April 7.

Thank you to the following people for taking time to teach our students important life skills during their AmeriTowne interviews: Principal Dr. James Chamberlin; East Grand School District Board Members Ed Raegnar, Chris Raines and Ted Reade; community members Lynn and Jeff Burrows; County Commissioner Richard Cimino; and Parent Advisory Committee Members Jackie Geib and Elaine Stewart.

Our culminating activity was to spend the day at AmeriTowne on April 19. All fifth graders in the district ran their businesses, went to the bank and supported AmeriTowne’s economy on their break, using their cash, debit cards and checkbooks to spend their salaries. We’d like to thank CityWide Bank and our Parent Advisory Committee for their generous donations for funding our financial literacy field trip experience.

Meanwhile, Fraser Valley third graders went to the local recycling center The Drop, in Fraser, on Earth Day. The students learned all about recycling and were able to leave their own recyclables. It was a fun-filled educational day for all!

Middle Park High School Band will march in the Grand Lake Memorial Day parade, on Monday, May 30. Middle Park High and East Grand Middle School bands will combine for an end-of-year Concert at Middle Park High School on Monday, May 16.

Next week, Granby Elementary School will teach music from the 1960s. If students would like to dress up, feel free. Here are some artists from the ‘60s: Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash and many more. The ‘60s were a time of peace, the civil rights movement, and the Summer of Love — and musicians started to add more poetry and heartfelt lyrics to depict the times they were living in.