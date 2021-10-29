In the schools: Elementary students build links of community, decorate pumpkins

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools:

• The Winter Park Recreational Association will continue the EGSD student season pass that works only on Fridays. The pass will not have any blackout dates on any Friday this year. Instructions to access this pass will be the same as last season. Send a photo of your current school ID, a clear head shot, first and last name, and date of birth to http://www.SeasonPassWinterParkResort.com . Then, sign the winter waiver at http://www.ezwaiver.com/wp . Anyone under 18, will need an adult to sign for them.

A project at Granby Elementary School is designed to serve as a visual demonstration showing that each individual student is a link to making our community better.

• As our community approached the year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire spread, we wanted our students to consider what feels special about Grand County. During Bear Club and Dino School, the social emotional learning classes, all students at Granby Elementary were given a paper strip.

They were prompted to think about what people or places make them feel at home, and then write or draw about it. The strips were then combined into a more than 45 foot chain and hung in the front entryway. One side of the chain is attached to a “GES School Family” sign and the other to a “Grand County Strong” sign. This is a visual demonstration that each individual student is a link to making our community better.

The links tie together signs that say “GES School Family” and “Grand County Strong.”

• Students in third through fifth grades at GES are exploring flying disc skills in their PE classes. This week’s focus was on disc golf with a special all-day appearance from community member and parent Tom Carrillo on Monday and Wednesday. In addition, GES staff member Tony Peters provided additional coaching tips. Students learned disc throwing skills, rules of the game, aerodynamics of disc flight, disc course etiquette, and locations for local disc courses. Students got to play on a homemade disc course in Pollhamus Park for both days. Thank you, coach Carrillo and coach Peters, for your expertise. And thank you, Grand County Disc Golf Club, for donating a portable disc golf basket!

• Last week Mrs. Dubois-Miller’s MPHS Dance and Fitness Class taught a first grade and kindergarten class at GES. The MPHS students designed and choreographed their dances and then taught two PE classes. The MPHS students were excellent role models for how dancing can be a fun way to exercise.

• Colorado Free Application Day on Oct. 19 was a huge success for the seniors of Middle Park High School. During the past two months, Grand County Higher Education (GCHE) has been partnering with Middle Park High School’s counseling department and English department to work with all seniors to get their college applications completed.

GCHE received a grant through the Grand Foundation’s Opportunity For Youth to support working with all MPHS seniors. Darcee Kissler, Tina Steinberg, Carla Potts, and Kathy Kopp have been guiding students in the college and trade application process. Steps include identifying their college list, completing the common application, writing their personal statement essays, helping our students proofread their essays and identifying that great post-secondary fit, whether it is a four or two-year college, a trade school, or military. During a 19-day span, we met with 72 seniors, which is 78% of the entire senior class, and one-on-one conferenced 181 times with those students.

Please be on the lookout for a FAFSA meeting at Granby Library in early November, where parents and students can receive guidance in filling out the FAFSA form. It’s important to get this form filled out and submitted sooner rather than later, as funding quickly diminishes. In early January, GCHE will be back to work with students on the important scholarship writing process helping offset the cost of their chosen school. Every year, thousands of scholarship dollars are left on the table because students don’t apply for many of the local scholarships.

Middle Park High School students have been getting help with their college applications from Grand County Higher Education working in partnership with the MPHS counseling and English departments.

• Students at FVE are painting a snow plow this year for the town of Fraser. Third, Fourth and Fifth-graders helped paint the background inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” Soon every student, K-5 will put their handprints on the plow, creating trees and snowmen. With winter right around the corner, be sure to look out for this special plow on the roads. Thank you, Fraser, for this great opportunity.

Third grade students in Mrs. Cormican’s class at Fraser Valley Elementary work to paint a snowplow for the town of Fraser.

• Friday Night Lights: The GES Wolverine Cheerleaders cheered with the high school at the game on Friday night. They said they love the MPHS Panther Cheerleaders! Amazing teamwork and coaching from the high school cheerleaders to GES cheerleaders!

Middle Park cheerleaders huddle for a photo during the last home game of the season.

EGSD/courtesy photo





• Congratulations to the Middle Park Mountain Biking team. Last weekend they completed their season at the State Championships in Durango.

• Granby Elementary School’s Library and PTO held the 11th annual Decorate a Pumpkin as your Favorite Storybook Character Contest. Overall, 93 pumpkins were decorated, including three from staff members. Students, staff, parents and visitors voted on their favorites and the top three winners in each category won books and prizes, including a voucher to purchase books at next week’s Scholastic Book Fair (provided by our PTO) at the Granby Public Library.

The whole school enjoyed the pumpkin display in the front foyer as they passed by going to and from their classes. The winners this year are (K-1) Jonathan Jacobo Rangel, Reece Potter and Ronan Graham; (2-3) Xaviery Hanna – Jameson Z., and Castin Jensen; (4-5) Laura Bell, Rowan Hagen and Brooke Riddle-Robinson

• Students at FVE had the chance to celebrate pumpkin season by choosing to participate in a Favorite Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Challenge. Pumpkins or pumpkin worksheets were decorated by students at home as their favorite book character. Due to COVID precautions, photos of pumpkins or worksheets were sent via email, printed and then hung in the hallway for everyone to enjoy. Over 70 students participated in the challenge and a slideshow of all the pumpkins were shown during the video announcements on Thursday. Thanks, FVE students, for your hard work and creativity!

Favorite Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Challenge at Fraser Valley Elementary.

Favorite Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Challenge at Fraser Valley Elementary.

• The current eighth grade class is preparing for their annual trip to Washington, D.C. in May. Students are responsible for raising more than a thousand dollars for their trip cost. Here are some of the reasons we are excited about:

– Broaden awareness of our nation’s capital

– Provide relevant connections to U.S. history

– Develop a feeling of pride for our country within our students

– Expose students to the working U.S. government studied in the classroom

– Cultivate self-management skills of responsibility, integrity, punctuality, independence, dependability, and respect.

If you are part of the community and want to contribute to a particular student, or the eighth grade trip as a whole, please contact Coach Paugh or Jessica Reed for donations at andy.paugh@egsd.org or jessica.reed@egsd.org .

• At Fraser Valley Elementary, the Food Drive is here again. We’ll start collecting food in the mornings from parents at their cars. The drive goes from Nov 1-17. Thanks for supporting the Food Drive benefiting Mountain Family Center.