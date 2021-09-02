In the schools: Elementary students take leadership roles, and ponder the 1980s

Fifth-grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary are are leading the whole school in its first Google Meet announcements.

EGSD / courtesy photo

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

GES is having an 80s week in music classes. We are dressing up in 80s clothing and bouncing back in time. As students learn new genres of music, different eras and styles, Mrs. Veraldo is encouraging students and families to get involved by playing their favorite 80’s music at home.

Funny 1980’s questions: “Is the 80s when they had old timey cars?”

Today a student asked me what they used to drink out of in the 80s.

“What do you mean?” I said.

The student then proceeded to ask, “Did they have to drink water out of their hands because they didn’t have cups yet?”

I laughed soooo hard.

Lots of students have said that they are playing 80s music at home and a couple kids have even dressed up. One student brought in a “Purple Rain,” shirt by Prince. It is really cool to see parents getting involved with their family and then they are making connections.

• The fifth-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary are stepping up as leaders of the school. They are leading the whole school in our first Google Meet announcements by modeling the SOAR chant. At FVE, we SOAR and show safety, ownership, attitude, and respect.

• From a parent and staff member: The East Grand cross country team is really rolling this year. (My daughter is on the team, so I am very interested.)

Practice is every day after school, rain or shine, and the kids come home exhausted and sore, which is how they should be coming home. I know they do 2-3 mile runs every day, along with core work, plyometric work and race prep and strategy.

We raced in Conifer last week, and both the boys and girls team came in first by a wide margin. Then we had a race in Steamboat, and the girls came in first, and the boys second. Steamboat has some great runners, and it was great competition.

As a parent, and a former XC coach, I gotta give a ton of credit to the coaches. Coach Chernin, Coach Mikey, Coach Church and Coach Grace are all unbelievably fantastic.

They motivate the kids. They inspire them. They are excited for them. They hold them accountable, and it really is a pleasure to be able to see my daughter on the team. It is a really fantastic program.

• From MPHS Social Studies teacher Ryan Wilson: I wanted to pass along how awesome our students did on the AP World History test last year. Our mean score on the test was 3.26 while Colorado scored a 2.91 and globally students scored a 2.71. We didn’t have a single student score a 1 on the test, and our students were in the 80th percentile, whereas Colorado only scored in the 59.6 percentile.

In addition, this class faced many challenges. A few things the students had to overcome include:

– Because we didn’t have enough numbers for our AP Human Geography class, several freshmen took this sophomore level class, and many passed the AP test.

– This class started in second quarter, which meant students had to learn the material in an online format for several weeks at the beginning of the quarter.

– This was the first time we offered this class at MPHS, and students were able to understand the material and be effective on the AP test.

• Granby Elementary’s playground got a long awaited facelift this past weekend. Four slides, two tire swings, 2,000 pounds of safety mats, and three loads of wood chips were replaced, secured, and spread.

This project was initiated by last year’s fifth-graders in Miss Bankert’s class. You may remember, the class raised over $1,500 for playground improvements last spring with an Arch-A-Thon. That money was then more than doubled by a district Health Committee grant for additional safety materials. Thank you to the many volunteers who supported and helped this project happen!

Students work to update and improve the playground at Granby Elementary. EGSD / courtesy photo



Loads of wood chips were replaced, secured, and spread as part of a project to update the playground at GES. EGSD / courtesy photo



A student enjoys some of the work that went into the playground remodeling project.

EGSD / courtesy photo