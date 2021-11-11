In the schools: Field trip fun on ice

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools:

• During the past week we have had several vehicles who have been “bus runners.” Please, for the safety of our students, families and drivers, use extra caution around school buses and do not pass them when they are stopped with flashing lights on.

• Thank you to our wonderful community again. The passing of the bond will provide opportunities for our students to learn in modern, comfortable and safe environments. Great communities produce great kids and we have both. Thank you East Grand!

• MPHS Senior Jackson Cimino has volunteered to teach a weekly math class for a small group of fifth graders at Fraser Valley Elementary School. Math Olympiads challenges students to think through and solve high level problems. Jackson took the class as a fifth grader and is now giving back to his school community. He teaches the class virtually from the high school on Thursday afternoons. The class includes math perplexors, math games such as KenKen puzzles, Set, and CONTIG, as well as lessons including the speed of light and the Fibonacci sequence. Jackson hopes to impart his love of math and teach the students that math is about taking chances and not being afraid to make mistakes.

East Grand School District / Courtesy photo

• The second graders at Fraser Valley Elementary went on a learn to skate and hockey field trip at the Fraser Ice Box. Students who had never skated before or had little experience had a great time learning the basics of ice skating. Students with more skating experience learned about hockey or helped other friends learn to skate. Everybody had a blast!

EGSD / Courtesy photo

A big thank you to the Grand County Recreation Department and the Fraser Valley Hockey Association for hosting the event. Fraser Valley Hockey Association will be hosting a free learn-to-skate program for kids now through Dec.14. For more information about this program contact William Craig at director@fraservalleyhockey.com .

EGSD / Courtesy photo

• In EGMS Spanish classes, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students have been learning about the cultural traditions of Día de los Muertos. Seventh- and eighth-graders got to make and decorate sugar skulls. Also, in October, all Spanish students did an awesome job of cooking foods from Spanish speaking countries for their first quarter celebration. Many thanks to students, parents, and the EGMS PAC for their help with making these cultural events a success!

EGSD / Courtesy photo

• It has been a fun fall in second grade at Granby Elementary School! We have had many opportunities for hands-on learning through field trips in Grand County. In late October, we visited the Pioneer Village Museum and learned how our communities have grown and changed over the years. We had the opportunity to see a ranch house from the past, learn about school in the old days and see many artifacts from the past. Thank you to the museum volunteers who led small groups of second graders through all of the historic buildings!

EGSD / Courtesy photo

In early November, second graders had the opportunity to learn the basics of ice skating at the Ice Box, led by several volunteers from the Fraser Valley Hockey Association. For many of the students, learning to ice skate was completely new to them, and they learned many new skills and persevered!

EGSD / Courtesy photo

Last week, second graders performed folk dances at the annual Barn Dance for their families. They have been practicing the dance steps in music class led by the talented GES music teacher, Mrs. Veraldo.

• Congratulations to Mark Simmons, a 2016 MPHS graduate, and the UCCS Cross Country Teams as they head to the Division II National Cross Country Meet on November 20 in Tampa, Florida. We will be cheering for you from Grand County! Good luck to you!