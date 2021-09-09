In the Schools: Fifth graders meet National Geographic explorers

Fifth grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary participated in a presentation given by a group of National Geographic explorers that are biking from the headwaters of the Colorado River to the Sea of Cortez.

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• It has been a great start to the school year. Seeing parents in buildings and communicating in-person with teachers is something we missed last year.

• Our two elementary schools have hosted back to school nights with great turnouts from our families. Both schools are working out the kinks in scheduling drop off and pick up times and places. Thanks for your patience in working with them.

• East Grand Schools will have a bond measure on the ballot in November. If you would like further information or to have someone come and talk in more detail to you or your group please call the district office at 970-887-2581.

• East Grand Middle School has new sod on the front lawn. It is beautiful to see nice grass in front of the school. We are thankful that our students have stayed off the grass and have given it time to get established.

• On Thursday, Middle Park High School hosted a vaccine clinic as well as hosting the Colorado Association of School Boards regional meeting.

• We have been sending out numerous surveys in order to gain information around COVID and masking. Thanks to all who continue to fill out the surveys. It is important to gain community input for our board to make decisions.

• Fifth grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary participated in a presentation given by a group of National Geographic explorers called the “Water Cycle.” This team of explorers is riding bicycles from the headwaters of the Colorado River to the Sea of Cortez. They stopped by FVE to share their knowledge about the river and towns along the Colorado River Watershed.

Through hands-on activities, fifth graders learned what makes a watershed, where our water comes from and goes to, and why our Colorado River is so important. They also created post cards that will be delivered to students that live downstream in other towns. These explorers are documenting this journey for National Geographic so it was an exciting opportunity for our students to be a part of this adventure!