In the schools: Holiday festivities abound at East Grand

Great Happenings in East Grand this week.

• Happy Holidays! We hope all of our students, families and staff have a fun filled and safe holiday season.

• East Grand Middle School music teachers Mr. Pregeant and Mr.Church held their first choir concert earlier this month after two years and the kids rocked it. Thank you for the highly entertaining, organized and awesome concert!

East Grand Middle School students perform their first concert in two years earlier this month.

East Grand middle schoolers rock their choir concert earlier this month.



• The Minnesingers did a fabulous job singing at the Granby Tree Lighting. It was a great turn out. The event was very cute and many Granby Elementary students attended. There were s’mores and cookies and it was a super sweet small town event. We were very proud of the Minnesingers because they were introduced by the mayor and sang immediately after the tree was lit. They were a little nervous because so many people were surrounding them with cellphones taking photos. Small town famous! They also sang at Pole Creek in Tabernash and for the Grand county senior citizens on Wednesday. These students have been singing their little hearts out like crazy.

The Granby Elementary Minnesingers perform at the Granby Tree Lighting on Dec. 3.



The Granby Tree Lighting was a super sweet small town event on Dec. 3.



The Granby Elementary Minnesingers have been singing their little hearts out like crazy.



• Eighth graders from East Grand Middle School worked hard at the Grand Lake Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 26. Students raised money for their upcoming Washington DC school trip in the spring, serving hot cocoa and cookies for the huge crowd of people who attended this great annual tradition hosted by the Grand Lake Chamber. Thank you to everyone who chipped in.

Eighth graders at East Grand Middle School worked hard at the Grand Lake Tree Lighting to raise money for their upcoming trip to Washington DC.



Eighth graders served hot cocoa and cookies for the huge crowd of people who attended the annual tradition hosted by the Grand Lake Chamber.



• The Middle Park Cheer team placed fourth at the Frontier League Championship. They also competed at the State Spirit Competition in Colorado Springs on Dec. 8. The team finished 19th in the state with a performance that had zero deductions. Go Panthers!

• From a group of eighth graders working on solving real world problems: “Do you want a trade school here in Granby? Well that’s our plan. Our names are Lucas Reade, Ryan Faulkner, Connor Clemens, Joshua Menke and Paul Hernandez. Due to the 4A bond Granby Elementary will be building a new school. There is no current plan for the empty building, so we want to turn it into a trade school. We plan to offer truck driving training, welding, lift maintenance training and several other courses. Please contact us if you have any questions, would like to support us, or want to meet with us. You can contact us at GrandCollegeofknowledge@gmail.com ”

• Fourth and fifth grades at Granby Elementary School have decorated the hallways with a candy cane lane and picture light bulbs.

Fourth and fifth grades at Granby Elementary School have decorated the hallways with a candy cane lane and picture light bulbs.



• Catering 1A had their “Cry Day,” where every student chops an onion and we listen to break-up music (a lot of them cry). The onions are for an onion caramelization lab and then the onions get turned into French Onion soup.

• Catering 1B has been working on completing their final class project of creating a meal-kit similar to meal-kit subscriptions such as Blue Apron or Hello Fresh. The students are given a budget with the task of creating a meal for 4 under $6 a person. They do this by shopping online for their ingredients so that they may determine the overall cost of the meal as well as each serving. Packaging is taken into consideration when setting a price for the kits. The groups then create a recipe card with pictures and instructions to follow so that their meal can be recreated by a staff member that purchases the kit. Packaged ingredients, a recipe card, and a customer review sheet are delivered to the purchaser to recreate the student’s recipes. The kits sold for $35 each to Middle Park High School staff members. There were a total of 12 kits sold this quarter. The funds from the sale go back into the cooking budget of the overall CTE Hospitality and Tourism program.

• Third grade students did an amazing job creating Henri Rousseau-inspired jungles! Many of the third grade students recognized his artwork being used in a recent commercial on TV.

Isaac M created a Henri Rousseau-inspired jungle.



Trinleigh V’s jungle inspired by Henri Rousseau.



• A huge shout out to Fraser Valley Elementary Art teacher, Shelley Peters, for going above and beyond to support her students’ creative endeavors. You are an inspiration!

• In Mrs. Opatril’s class at Granby Elementary School: To build memories with my class, we are doing Christmas crafts that I will take next Tuesday when I leave to get my son for graduating boot camp next week. We are so excited.

• When the snow blows in quickly all hands pitch in! Fifth grader Jackson Yeagley and staff members Melissa McNertney and Sara Rector volunteered to help make it safer for all students and staff to enter Granby Elementary during the crazy weather on Dec. 15. The weather moved in so quickly our wonderful custodial staff couldn’t keep up, so everyone helped. Thanks Granby Bears for being safe, kind and helpful.

Fifth grader Jackson Yeagley and staff members Melissa McNertney and Sara Rector volunteered to help make it safer for all students and staff to enter Granby Elementary during the crazy weather on Wednesday.



• The first graders at Granby Elementary would like to thank Country Ace Hardware for donating reusable Grand County Proud bags. The students will be using the bags to take home the handmade gifts they made for others. The students would also like to thank Mrs. Veraldo for taking them caroling. The students loved making people around Granby smile.

• Happy Holidays to all from the East Grand School Family!