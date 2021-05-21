In the schools: J.K. Rowling, Clara Barton, Genghis Khan and John Elway

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools:

• It’s almost that time of year once again — the Fraser Valley Elementary Bike Rodeo is coming up on June 2. Students will prepare for the summer by learning bike safety and practicing their riding skills at this event for all grade levels. Students will need to bring their bikes and helmets on June 2.

• This week Fraser’s and Granby’s elementary schools came together at the Middle Park High School track for their annual district-wide field day. We were blessed with beautiful weather and a great atmosphere with joy, gratitude and friendship.

• Earlier in the semester, first-graders at Granby Elementary completed the Junior Achievement curriculum, including a virtual volunteer that sent us videos every week. The Junior Achievement curriculum discussed families, jobs and chores, wants and needs, goods and services, and communities.

First-graders sent a survey to the fifth-graders asking what business or activities Granby needed, or what things they wanted to do in Granby. After reviewing the data, first-graders created a business. Students also created a Google Slide presentation to show their business name, logo, goods and services, as well as what employees they might need in order to operate their business. During the last few days of school, first-graders will be building a shoebox model of their business.

• The East Grand Middle School orientation for Fraser Valley and Granby fifth-grade students and parents was a great success. There was excitement and anticipation in the air as questions were answered and information shared in person. Parents and teachers should be proud of our students, as they were kind, respectful, and looking forward to an amazing start in Middle School. For more information, contact East Grand Middle School at 970 887-3382.

• Fraser Valley fifth-graders had an amazing Walking Field Trip to the Head Waters Center where we walked 2.5 miles from Fraser Valley Elementary to the center along the Fraser River Trail. Once at the Headwaters Center, we went through three stations.

Fifth-graders learned how to paint a landscape with local artist Lisa, how to make health energy bites with Katie Hardie, and all about water in the River Journey. During lunch, we were treated to live Blues Music supplied by The Jelly Roll Bakers (Andy Irvine and Johnnie O).

• In partnership with Middle Park Health, we will have free sports physical day on June 4 for all high school and middle school athletes. More info will come later.

• Fraser Valley Elementary hosted its annual Third Grade Wax Museum on Thursday, and what a show it was. Each third-grade student read a biography, wrote about what they learned, and performed a presentation to their class in character. Then a week later, all of the third graders presented a Wax Museum to an audience of parents and students.

In Mrs. Manyak’s class, Harry Banks was Stan Lee, Hannah Gould was Julia Child, Austin Hardie was David Beckham, Aubrey Hawkins was Eliza Hamilton, Graham Huber was Bill Peet, Brynli Ludwig was Clara Barton, Bridger McNeil was Tommy Caldwell, Lena Mercier was J.K. Rowling, Bayln Rhone was Jesse Owens, Hannah Roe was Taylor Swift, Sawyer Smith was John Elway, Jacob Vandernail and Stan Lee, Nolan Wehmeyer and Wayne Gretzky, Stanley Szczepanski was Bill Gates, and Gabe Eichler was Steve Irwin.

In Ms. Cormican’s class, William Armstrong was Elvis Presley, Emmett Baudoin was Theodore Roosevelt, Nico Berman was George Lucas, Ridge Bobo was Derek Jeter, Dylan Cavera was Steve Irwin, Wrenna McIntire was Julia Child, Ashlyn Munn was Temple Grandin, Kai Moon was Wayne Gretzky, Jasmyn Parker was Martin Luther King Jr., Ever Purdy was Wayne Gretzky, Aidan Rayburn was Genghis Khan, Emmett Scott was Walt Disney, Carter Smith was Davy Crockett, and Ella Veenstra played Jane Goodall.