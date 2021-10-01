In the schools: Middle Park celebrates homecoming while GES jams with music of 1970s

The Granby Preschool Playground now has shade trees and artificial turf with a big thanks going out to Mountain Parks Electric and Grand County Landscaping.

EGSD/courtesy photo

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools:

• It is homecoming week at Middle Park High School. All week long the students have been showing their spirit through dress up days, assemblies and other activities. Homecoming culminates tonight with football at 7 p.m., and our king and queen will be honored. There is a soccer match Saturday afternoon and the homecoming dance at River Run on Saturday night.

• East Grand Schools are in need of substitute teachers and para-professionals. This is a great opportunity to do part-time work and meet our great kids and staff. We have adjusted the pay scale so the more you work, the more you earn per day. If interested, please contact your local school or the district office.

• Granby Preschool Playground now has shade trees and artificial turf with the help of Mountain Parks Electric and Grand County Landscaping. This area of the playground is being enjoyed by children having a comfortable area to play, build, and enjoy a picnic. This space has made our playground an inclusive space for all children to enjoy the outdoor learning environment.

Art students at East Grand Middle School work on paintings honoring the heroes of the East Troublesome Fire. Their work will be displayed Oct. 21 during the Granby Art Walk.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• EGMS art students are creating art commemorating the East Troublesome Fire through creativity. Sixth, seventh and eighth students at EGMS are working together on grade level paintings. Each painting remembers the Troublesome fire and its heros, the first responders, in a unique way. The paintings will be on display Oct. 21 at the Art Walk in Granby.





• The Colorado HS Mountain Bike Cycling League’s race Oct. 9-10 at Granby Ranch is fast approaching. It takes many volunteers for these events to take place. They are also fun to attend and support our students. If you are interested in volunteering, please go to this website: Race info: https://bit.ly/3oiOJxC . Volunteer sign up: https://bit.ly/3CYC8DR .

In first grade at Fraser Valley Elementary, students are learning about nouns and created a “Noun Town” with people, places, and things.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• A huge shout out to freshman Emily Massey, who performed a great rendition of our national anthem at the volleyball game last Tuesday night. She played her cello and it was awesome.

Middle Park High School freshman Emily Massey plays the “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the cello during Tuesday night’s Panthers volleyball game. The team wore pink for the game to raise awareness in the fight against cancer.

Maddy Trail / Homegrown Talent Initiative

• Here is a note from Mr. Dugwyler at Granby Elementary: The Gratitude Tree looks amazing. Thank you! If you get a chance, stop by and take a look … I get a smile just reading the leaves.

Granby Elementary teachers Mrs. Veraldo and Miss Keller pose for a photo in their best 70s attire.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• In music at Granby Elementary, Mrs. Veraldo has been teaching music from specific decades. This week was 70s music, and staff and students were invited to dress up in their best 70s gear. Here are Mrs. Veraldo and Miss Keller wearing their best 70s looks!