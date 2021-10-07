In the schools: Mountain biking, leadership projects and the return of one awesome band

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools:

• Thank you Grand Foundation for the grant that has allowed MPHS to purchase new equipment for the weight room.

• Grand County Higher Ed is a great partner of MPHS. They have created an instagram account to provide weekly updates and college and career happenings and opportunities for all MPHS students.

The Middle Park High School Band for Quarter 1 is shown here. For the first time in nearly two years, the band was able to play at the homecoming football game and they sounded awesome.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• We celebrated a successful homecoming last week. A big thank you to the student council and their sponsors for organizing an eventful week.

Fraser Valley Elementary students recently wrapped up a unit on leadership in which the children read and discussed stories about people who changed the world and identified how they are local leaders in their homes, community and school.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• Fifth-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary just concluded a unit on leadership. We read and discussed stories about Amelia Earhart, Nelson Mandela, Jackie Robinson, and Cesar Chavez. They have chosen an individual that they look up to as a leader in the past or present. Some of the leaders students chose are Nelson Mandela, President Biden, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Michelle Obama. Each student is creating a leadership biography project about this person. Fifth-graders also identified how they are local leaders in their homes, community, and school and shared examples of when they showed these particular leadership character traits.

• Grace Lachmund, one of our IT gurus, is running the Chicago Marathon this weekend. Pretty freaking awesome! She is running … for fun … enough said! Good luck, Grace.

• In eighth-grade social studies students have been learning about civics and how to be responsible citizens in a democracy. We’ve learned a lot about the Constitution and all of the amendments. Now we’re doing a unit on law. They work with cases dealing with criminal law, civil law, and constitutional law. It will culminate with a mock trial.

• The Grand County Commissioners are currently in budget meetings setting the fiscal responsibilities for 2022, and students at Middle Park High School are voicing their ideas to county commissioner Rich Cimino in their Senior-level government class.

Students have organized themselves into four groups as each one tackles an issue the county is facing. The issues include upgrading roads, funding emergency medical services, creating more opportunities for affordable housing, and addressing law enforcement response times in the county. The students will then debate with the commissioner about the merits of their ideas and why their initiative should be funded over others. This project gives students an inside look into the functioning of government and county economics.

Granby Elementary students learn about mountain biking during a field trip for their physical education class.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• On Wednesday, the Granby Elementary School fourth and fifth-grade classes went on a mountain biking field trip for their physical education class. Students developed their biking skills by choosing from three different rides, including intermediate single track, beginner single track and a gravel road ride at Snow Mountain Ranch. They also received individualized instruction from “Mustang” Sally Brassill and Odd Bersvandsen on the SMR mountain bike skills course and pump track.

During a field trip to Snow Mountain Ranch, elementary students could choose between three different trails to develop their mountain biking skills.

EGSD/courtesy photo

The riding curriculum consisted of BICP skills curriculum, riding etiquette, Leave No Trace Ethics, basic bike maintenance, and the physical benefits of bicycle riding. This event was a collaborative effort from many community members and local businesses.

Thank you to Snow Mountain Ranch for donating their facility and bike rentals, Icebox Mountain Sports for donating bicycle maintenance, Two Pines Supply for their continued bike maintenance, GES fourth and fifth grade teachers and support staff, EGSD transportation department and all the parent volunteers! Many hands make light work and in this case many hands made an outstanding and memorable day for our Granby Elementary students!

GES students mountain biking at Snow Mountain Ranch.

EGSD/courtesy photo

• EGMS football ended its season last week with a great performance from both teams against Lake County. The eighth-grade team dominated the field with a victory of 30-0 to end their season. They had many great passing plays by QB Jacob Trail, as well great performances by running backs Ethan Barr and Skylar Kerber, all made possible by the great job by the offensive line.

The sixth and seventh grade team had an exciting nail-biter that came down to the last play. The B team took an early lead of 8-0. Then with seconds to go before the half, Hayden St. Germain caught a pass just one foot short of the goal line.

Lake County came out after the half scoring two touchdowns to take the lead at 8-12. The game came down to the last play with a chance for the Cubs to take the victory. On fourth down with four yards to go on about the 14 yard line, the Cubs lined up in a spread formation with one last pass to try and win. Although the pass was incomplete, the sixth and seventh grade team fought hard the whole game to finish out the season with an exciting match up for all their fans.