In the schools: Older students judge Granby Elementary science fair

Great happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• Middle Park High School biology students (juniors and sophomores) judged the fourth and fifth grade science fair projects at Granby Elementary School this week. Everyone had a great time and it was another awesome science fair.

Juniors and sophomores in the Middle Park High School biology class judge one of the exhibits during the fourth and fifth grade science fair at Granby Elementary. | Courtesy EGSD



• Culture and Climate Survey: Parents of in-person learners are being asked to take 15 minutes to give us feedback on how you feel about your child’s school. Your responses will be anonymous and provide us with important information on how to improve our schools. The survey links are available below and on each school’s website. Please complete the survey for each school you have a child attending for in-person learning. Thank you.

MPHS: rezed.io/11582850832

EGMS: rezed.io/11579293897

FVE: rezed.io/11580203425

GES: rezed.io/11581271377

Fraser Valley Elementary students pose for a photo during a Minecraft project that tasked the fifth-grader classes with calculating the volumes of objects.

Courtesy EGSD

• Fifth-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary are putting their knowledge of finding the volume of irregular prisms to work on a Minecraft project. The students chose the skin of their choice from a site called papercraft pixel craft, calculated the volume for each of the pieces, and added to find the total volume.

“I learned that I need to be patient when I was building the pieces,” Eliot shared.

Students also became designers and entrepreneurs while they designed a toy box and an advertisement for their 3D object.

Isaac S. said: “The Minecraft volume project was hard, but it was fun.”

• Granby Elementary fourth-graders experienced the team building low-ropes course at the YMCA this week. What a great way to see the students try something difficult and work together to perform better at completing a course. Sometimes, frustration would settle in, but we all pulled together to build strategies to complete the task. Thanks to the YMCA for offering this opportunity to our students!

• The Homegrown Talent Initiative and Grand County Higher Education, in collaboration with East and West Grand School Districts, hosted a Virtual Career Fair all last week. Sophomores at Middle Park High School and sophomores and Juniors at West Grand High School participated during study hall/advisory. The students got to hear from eight different professionals in Grand County to gain exposure to careers they may have had an interest in or knew little to nothing about. The goal was exposure as these students learn and develop skills and begin to identify what careers they are interested in pursuing in their futures.

A huge thank you to all the businesses who participated and made this event possible!

• The Crew program is in the midst of our annual internship section. Students are interning at placements around the county including the museums with the Grand County Historical Association, the Therapeutic Riding Center with NSCD, and Grand Beginnings, and Elk Mountain Construction. Some students partnered with Ken Fucik to participate in his project to keep aerial image data on our local waterways to monitor the impact of the Troublesome Fire. We wanted to express our sincere gratitude to these internship hosts who are helping our students access invaluable experiences outside the classroom.

• The Middle Park boys soccer team finished the regular season with an 8-1-1 record. Over the past three seasons, the program is 28-11-1. The soccer program will only be graduating five varsity players, with 13 returning.

Along with the 13 returning varsity players are talented players from the junior varsity and a strong freshmen class, which will set the program up for success for many years to come. We had a great season and best of luck for the 2021 season!

Several players received Frontier League All-Conference honors including: senior Gustavo Galaviz, First Team All-Conference; senior Ethan Ruttenberg, First Team All-Conference; senior Alex Holinka, Second Team All-Conference; senior Mason Chamberlin, All-Conference Honorable Mention; junior Adrian Rios, All-Conference Honorable Mention; sophomore Andy Troccoli, All-Conference Honorable Mention; and sophomore Corbin Solomon, All-Conference Honorable Mention.