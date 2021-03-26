In the schools: Seniors work on finances as EGMS hits the mats and preschoolers eat healthy

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• EGSD wishes all families and staff a happy spring break. Stay safe and enjoy this well deserved break.

East Grand Middle School students stand on the podium after competing in an intrasquad scrimmage. | Courtesy EGSD





• On March 11, EGMS wrestling had its only competitive event of the season, an intrasquad scrimmage. Wrestlers were broken up into three round robin brackets by weight class.

“Wrestling is my favorite sport to coach! Considering the circumstances, I’m just glad we had a season in the first place,” said head coach John Clark.

• Students in the high school Forensic Science class processed evidence found at a simulated crime scene while writing and directing their own episode of CSI. Evidence collected included fingerprints, hair, blood typing, and many others. The students will try to solve each other’s mysteries during the end of class who-dunnit video premiere.

• In sixth grade social studies, students researched Aztec, Inca and Maya civilizations, wrote a paper on a specific topic and designed an artifact.

• As seniors finish up their third quarter at MPHS in Mr. Ryan’s Government and Economics class, they received a few lessons on the importance of setting goals, staying out of debt, and seeking opportunities that will advance their interests in different areas.

Students began the week by asking their parents about financial advice that they then shared with their classmates. They then learned about the importance of saving early and investing in their retirement using a 401K or a Roth IRA.

Each student was asked to make a promise to their older self about their financial future. As one student wrote: “I will invest in a retirement fund every year. A lot of money…Like a lot!”

Mr Ryan’s Government and Economic class.

Courtesy EGSD

Following this activity, students began comparing different occupations and the potential earnings they can expect. This exercise got them to think about the financial cost of education, and whether or not their chosen field will pay dividends.

By mid-week, students were exposed to some of the altruistic endeavors that could await them in organizations such as the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. To help them understand these options, three community members joined the class and provided their own personal testimonies to the value these organizations provide.

Local residents Jen Fanning, Garth Hein and Robyn Wilson shared their stories of living in a foreign country, while helping others build sustainable systems that benefited their host communities. Finally, on Thursday, students shared their research on investment strategies and occupational opportunities to the class.

For many, this week was an opportunity for students to begin thinking about their future. When combined with other classes that teach how to calculate compound interest and examine mortgage rates, MPHS is striving to ensure that students leave school with a strong foundation in personal finance.

Preschool students want to thank the Mountain Family Center and Ms. Bailey for supplying the class with healthy snacks.

Courtesy EGSD

• Ms. Tinna and Ms. Mary’s GES preschool classroom have been learning about healthy food and healthy bodies. We want to say thanks to The Mountain Family Center and Ms. Bailey, who supplied the class with healthy snacks and fun healthy food activities to enjoy.