In the schools: Skiers invited to Junior Nationals as students pursue archery, artwork and an entrepreneurship

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• The Winter Park full-time ski program at Middle Park High School had many of its athletes invited to Junior Nationals for Freestyle Moguls. Those athletes are Jackson Harvey, Olivia Maurais, Asher Michel and Izzy Mont.

This event will take place at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City, Utah, on March 9-13. Also, two of those athletes will be going on to compete in the National Championships for Moguls held in Park City the following week. Those athletes are Jackson Harvey and Asher Michel.

On the alpine racing side, Olivia Niedzwiecki is racing at Alpine U16 Championships in Steamboat this week. Also, we have three FIS athletes — James Briggs, Zach Niedzeiecki and Micah Byrum — that have been invited to the FIS Alpine Championships in Winter Park later in March. Congratulations to all of these student-athletes on an outstanding accomplishment!

Granby Elementary students participated in a three-week course in archery co-taught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and Ms. Keller.

Courtesy EGSD

Granby Elementary students participated in a three-week course in archery co-taught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and Ms. Keller.

Courtesy EGSD

• Granby Elementary fifth-grade PE classes and a collection of multi-grade students called our Morning Sharp Shooters Club participated in three weeks of archery co-taught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and Ms. Keller.

This is the fifth year students have learned to shoot a bow and arrow at the GES archery range using the National Archery in the Schools Program. Many interdisciplinary concepts were addressed in this unit of study including math, muscular strength and endurance, accuracy, consistency, problem solving, and the role of discipline to reach success. Thank you, Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife officers Jeff Behncke and Serena Rocksund and Wildlife Technician Zane Stewart! Your dedication and instructional expertise meant a lot to our students.

The unit concluded with a school-wide archery competition. The top 12 archers then represented GES in a statewide NASP archery tournament and placed third out of six schools. Congratulations to Ken Eckstrom, A’Keemah Dixon-Gutierrez, Wyatt Paulson, Amelia Smolira, Ben Carland, Adeline Skawinski, Quinn Miller, Brian Sego, Allie Erb, Maddox Carter, Laura Bell, and Ivan Galaviz.

After an entrepreneurship project, Riana Sullivan’s Royal Ruffer's are now available to purchase at Two Pines Supply in Granby.

Courtesy EGSD

• Riana Sullivan worked on her entrepreneurship project in Marketing Principles class this quarter. She made homemade, all-natural dog treats and worked on her business webpage. Last quarter, she did a trial run with teachers and staff at the high school that was very successful. Riana’s Royal Ruffer’s are now available to purchase in Two Pines Supply in Granby on Main Street. Thank you to Chris Olivier for this meaningful experience with our students in CTE courses.

• The fifth-grade classes at GES did an amazing job with their Claude Monet paintings. Each student chose a Monet painting to do a study of and did a painting using acrylic on canvas.

• Our Homegrown Talent Initiative continues to showcase students who are completing internships with our great Community Partners.

Cameryn Friesen and Angelina Butler are interning at Snow Mountain Ranch in their mechanical department. They have been learning how to maintain the company’s fleet of vehicles as well as what it takes to maintain the roads on Snow Mountain Ranch’s expansive property. The experience has been extremely hands-on, and both Cameryn and Angelina have appreciated their supervisor’s mentorship through this experience.

Aubrey Quesada is interning at BW Welding where is getting to put her knowledge she’s gained in metals class and love of welding to practice. Brad is teaching Aubrey how to TIG (tungsten inert gas) weld among other techniques using other mediums. Aubrey said she is loving her internship and it is solidifying her desire to go to pursue welding after graduation.

• Seventh-grade EGMS Spanish students recently created creative “Se Busca” or wanted ads, including various cartoon or movie characters. The students recently finished a unit on clothing, adjectives, and describing others in Spanish. ¡Excelente trabajo, estudiantes!

Seventh-grade EGMS Spanish students pose with their "Se Busca" or wanted ads.

Courtesy EGSD

Students pose with their wanted ads.



• Fraser Valley Elementary is having a Jump-A-Polooza the week of March 8 during fifth-third grade PE classes. Students will participate in fun jump rope challenges to support their health and raise funds to give back to their community. All donations will go directly to the PAC’s Families in Crisis Fund and will help out families within our own community that are in need.

To support the effort, donate to PAC’s Families in Crisis Fund. Scan the QR code below to go to the PAC’s Families in Crisis Fund paypal account.





• Granby Elementary School has been selected as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools nominee. GES is being recognized for the hard work that our campus has put into becoming a nominee and we are excited to share this good news with you. Congratulations to the great staff at GES.