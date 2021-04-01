In the schools: Sneaky leprechaun eludes traps at Granby Elementary

Here are a few more great happenings from East Grand schools from the week before spring break. Students will return to classes next week.

• The first ever Fraser Valley Elementary Has Heart Jump-A-Polooza was a great success! Together, our students jumped for over 1,072 minutes to support their health and give back to their community. We learned many new jump-rope skills and had fun completing our Jump-A-Polooza passports. Way to go, EAGLES!!!

Kindergarteners at Granby Elementary celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by setting up fun traps in their classrooms to try and catch a leprechaun. | Courtesy EGSD





Show CaptionsHide Captions

• Kindergarteners at Granby Elementary enjoyed lots of St. Patrick’s Day fun, setting traps in their classrooms the night before to try and catch a sneaky leprechaun. They were surprised to find their classrooms turned upside down the next morning by that naughty little fellow instead!

• Miss Bankert’s fifth-grade class has raised over $1,500 for their playground improvement project. They will be meeting with a playground equipment representative after spring break. They hope to decide what can be repaired, what needs replaced, and a final budget. Way to go fifth-graders for taking on such a big project!

The FIRST Tech Robotics teams will finish up their season on April 10 with a remote competition.

Courtesy EGSD

• The FIRST Tech Robotics teams are finishing up the last few weeks of the season. When we return from spring break, they have one more week of practice to finalize everything, ending the season on April 10 with their only remote competition. They have been working hard to finalize their robots and program their 30-second autonomous section of the challenge.

• East Grand Middle School has started the spring football season. We have about 40 players out this year. It’s going to be a fast season, as we will have our four games in three weeks when we get back from break. Our first two games are away at Academy and Clear Creek. We will finish up at home versus Steamboat and Craig.

• Middle Park Health hosted four interns this quarter — Gavin Ehlert, Andrea Herrera, Brianna Rios and Lesley Ruiz. They rotated through several departments including Radiology, Emergency, Surgery and Labs in Granby and PT and Medical/Surgery in Kremmling.

The hospital provided questions for the students to seek understanding by the time their internship completed for deeper knowledge of their rotational experience. The Homegrown Talent Initiative and Middle Park High School are extremely grateful to Middle Park Health for setting up these enriching experiences for our students.

This internship experience is providing our students with the opportunity to build up skills, competencies and confidence in an industry they are looking forward to pursuing in their futures.

Students at GES celebrate the 100th day of school as they learn about the number 100.

Courtesy EGSD

GES students use Fruit Loops to count to 100 on the 100th day of school this year.

Courtesy EGSD

• Kindergarten students at GES recently celebrated the 100th day of school. Students spent the day completing many fun activities around the number 100. We are so grateful that we were able to experience what the kindergarteners described as “the best day ever” together, in person.

• At FVE, fourth-grade students have been reading the novel, “The Quilt Walk” by Sandra Dallas, a local Colorado author. In Art class, they are creating a Friendship Quilt inspired by the novel. Students will create a relief print on fabric with a design that expresses friendship, then sew the patch onto a fabric square. A wonderful parent volunteer will then help sew the patches together to create the quilt. Look out for the photos as we finish our Friendship Quilt project after spring break.

• In the Art Room at Fraser Valley, kindergarten through second grade students have been working with clay and loving it. We made pinch pots in kindergarten and used dry pasta to add texture.

• In first grade we made clay knee faces. We created a new hand building technique called, “Knee Building.” We used our knees to create the shape of the face. Students made self-portraits, created their friends or just made silly faces. Second-graders created pinch pot critters. They used the pinch pot technique then turned it into a “critter.” All our clay art will be drying over break and students will glaze them when we return.