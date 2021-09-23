In the schools: Sophomores dive into Colorado River as elementary school makes a music video

Great Happenings this week at East Grand Schools.

• In the art room at Fraser Valley Elementary, students are working on their original work projects. After students finish their masterpieces in class, the artwork is mailed to the company, Original Works.

Families will have the opportunity to purchase their child’s artwork on different products such as coffee mugs, water bottles, masks, phone cases, and much more.

Kindergarten is creating “Crazy Cool Birds.” First-graders are creating a “Kandinsky Inspired Tree.” Second-graders are creating “Warm and Cool Scapes.” Third through fifth-grade students are creating artwork of their choice. Information will be coming home soon to parents. All monies raised will go to the visual arts program at FVE. Thank you for your support.

• At Fraser Valley Elementary, fifth-grade students have been taking a leadership role at school by doing the morning announcements. All fifth-graders will have the opportunity to do the morning announcements, as well as our video announcements on Thursday.

Fifth-graders are doing a great job and continue to SOAR showing: Safety, Ownership, Attitude and Respect! Way to go Eagles!

Photos from the sophomore class river trip down the Coloardo River. | EGSD/courtesy photo



Show CaptionsHide Captions

• Five boatloads of sophomores had a full day of rafting, service learning, and stewardship last on Sept. 17.

The MPHS Adventure Ed Program brought the traditional Sophomore River Trip back with a great turn out of 31 students and 11 district staff.

Students journeyed back in time to learn about proposed dams and the building of the railroad with local historian Jim Yust.

Participants then rafted from Pumphouse to Radium and partnered with our local BLM to take care of the river corridor. Students removed barbed wire fencing, cleaned out campfire rings, and picked up trash.

The BLM rangers, along with other rafters on the river, expressed gratitude to our high schoolers for their efforts to learn about, responsibly enjoy, and take care of our backyard here at the headwaters of the Upper Colorado.

• Middle Park High School hosted a multi-award winning program Sept. 20 called “IROC,” which helps parents and students gain knowledge to promote responsible use of digital tools while also obtaining the wisdom to prevent negative, irresponsible, and malicious digital behaviors and trends. A free all-you-can eat taco bar dinner was provided by Julio’s. Thanks to the many parents who participated in this event.

IROC also presented to all middle and high school students throughout the week.

After the high school assembly, IROC presenter Mr. Guerry was talking with Mrs. Rimmer about our students. As a result of that conversation, Mrs. Rimmer shared the following with our MPHS students:

Dear students,

After the assembly yesterday, Mr. Guerry commented on what a great group you were – one of the best he’s presented to recently. I really appreciate your attention, respect, engagement and responsibility. You continue to make me proud! I hope you found something in the presentation yesterday helpful as you make decisions about social media. We will have a pep assembly next Monday and I look forward to celebrating a great homecoming week with you!





• On Sept. 9, Lindsey Morrow with Keller Williams Top of the Rockies and Nick Moffett with Supreme Lending presented Granby Elementary’s very own Mrs. Acker with a $500 gift card to be used in her classroom.

Mrs. Acker was nominated for and won the First Annual Teacher Appreciation Contest that Lindsey organized. Congratulations on a well deserved recognition!

And congratulations to Granby Elementary third-grade teacher Martha Acker and to Eternal Hills Preschool teacher Krissy Morrow. These teachers have worked through a year of challenges and sacrificed their own time to be there for their students!!

We hope that these two $500 gift cards bring joy and fun into your classrooms! Thank you to everyone who participated and all the amazing teachers that were nominated!

• After missing sporting events last year, the MPHS band will be playing at the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 1. More games to come…

• FVE lead day custodian Scott Anderson coaches our club/high school JV lacrosse team that is currently playing a fall season on the Front Range against Class 4A and 5A schools under the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club program. This team consists of Middle Park high school students.

The team is currently half way through their six-game season and sitting in second place in their division with a 2-1 record. They opened the season on 9/11 with a double-header. In a tight game, they took the win vs Legend HS 7-6. They met a very good Arapahoe HS team in the second game and took their first loss of the season, 1-7.

On Sept. 18, they met their next opponent, South HS. In a thrilling back-and-forth game, Fraser Valley was able to take the win in a 11-10 overtime victory.

Up next for the team is another double header on Saturday with games vs. Evergreen and Columbine.

First-grade students from Mrs. Veraldo’s music class surprise the front office, serenading them with a beautiful song. Thank you, you did an awesome job and brightened their day!

EGSD / courtesy photo

Granby elementary students in the third through the fifth grades are finishing up a football unit today with some 4-on-4 flag football games.

EGSD / courtesy photo