In the schools: Students honored for athletics, academics, leadership qualities

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• East Grand Middle School Academy Athletes have had lots to celebrate this season.

Park and Pipe: Will Solomon continues to post multiple top three finishes in regional events and he is holding his own against older athletes in the “Futures Tour.” Benny Kobe won the USASA competition in Winter Park and was first place in the World Rookie Tour Gromfest (under 14). Both have regional finals at Copper Mountain in early April.

Big Mountain: Cooper Branon has fourth and 11th place finishes in Steamboat Springs and Vail. He competes in Crested Butte this week hoping for an invite to the regional championship.

Alpine: Ashley Bailey and Alek Guziur qualified for the U14 Rocky Alpine Championships in Vail this week. Riley Riggs placed fourth in Super G and eighth overall, and Sal Stokeld placed 20th overall last week at Council Cup in Ski Cooper. Jessica Heid is competing in the Rocky Mountain U12 Championships in Winter Park next week.

Middle Park High School welcomed 10 new members into the National Honor Society at the Induction Ceremony on March 2. They are, from left, Jack Nance, Mia Rimmer, Maggie Pfeiffer, Lily Smith, Megan McCauley, Chance Hein, Will Kuhns, Madelyn Oxley, and Trustin Appelhans with Ellie Gagnon kneeling in front.

Courtesy EGSD

• Ten students from Middle Park High School were inducted into the National Honor Society on March 2. To be eligible for consideration, students must have a cumulative gpa of 3.75. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, and character.

Leadership is based on the student’s participation in community and school activities. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community.

As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects including peer tutoring and hosting a blood drive (once allowed). NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program. Congratulations to our newest inductees.

The Middle Park cheerleading team has put together some impressive performances during compeititons this year.

Courtesy EGSD

• The Middle Park cheerleading team had a big weekend of competitions! Thursday they placed fourth in our Frontier League Conference competition. Saturday they took home another trophy for the case placing third at the Shamrock Blast competition in Greeley. Your MPHS cheer team hit a deduction-free routine, which is a big deal in the cheer world! Way to go Panthers!