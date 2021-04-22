In the schools: Students play, compete, learn, launch — including one with NASA

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• East Grand Middle School students have been partnering with our community. They went bowling at River Run Resort and visited with NSCD at Winter Park Resort.

EGMS students enjoy trips to River Run Resort and the NSCD at Winter Park Resort. | Courtesy EGSD







Show CaptionsHide Captions

• Sports at East Grand Middle School have been up and running during second semester. We have offered shortened seasons following COVID protocols for all interested athletes. January and February were boys and girls basketball, and Nordic skiing.

EGMS volleyball players pose for a photo. The Cubs volleyball program recently defeated Summit at all three levels.



Wrestling was offered for an intramural season only, but the Cubs had a meet, and all athletes got to wrestle in matches. Currently we are in football and volleyball seasons. Cubs are competing at a high level, and last week the boys’ eighth grade football team beat Steamboat in the snow. Girls volleyball defeated Summit at all three levels. We will finish the year with track season for seventh and eighth-graders, and there are four meets scheduled.

Thanks to the hard work of the athletic director, coaches, volunteers, referees, clock and book workers, bus drivers, grounds and maintenance workers, custodians, and parents, our community was able to provide sports and activities for our kids.

Reagan Allen in Mrs. Acker’s 3rd grade class presents her project on Arizona.



• Third-graders at Granby Elementary GES recently wrapped up their study on the regions of the United States. Students created and presented projects on a state of their choice.

• Residents can enjoy artwork by students from kindergarten to high school seniors at the Student Art Show. The show runs until May 13 in the Community Room at the Granby Library. Inside people will find 2D and 3D pieces from each school and every grade level. There is some amazing work from our students. Please come out to see it and support student art.

• Last week, EGSD students and staff bid farewell to longtime substitute teacher Sandy Shumway. Shumway has subbed in the district nonstop for the past 17 years and will be missed by kids and adults alike.

• Middle Park boys soccer made the state tournament for the second consecutive season. The Panthers finished the regular season with an 8-1-1 record and ranked 12th in state. This Thursday they traveled to New Castle to face fifth ranked Coal Ridge High School for their first round playoff game. No results were available as of press time. Go to http://www.SkyHiNews.com for more.

• Homegrown Talent Initiative and Grand County Higher Education in collaboration with East and West Grand School Districts are hosting a Virtual Career Fair May 3-6. Middle Park High School sophomores will attend during study hall and be exposed to a total of eight different careers from local professionals in our county during the week. Thank you to all the local businesses who have volunteered to participate in this virtual event!

• The East Grand Middle School band program has received grants from the Grand County Blues Society as well as Mountain Parks Electric Inc. to fund the purchase of a tuba for the school. A big thank you to both organizations for their generosity and continued support of the school district!

EGMS sixth, seventh and eighth-graders face Steamboat on the gridiron in Granby. | Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com











Show CaptionsHide Captions

• EGMS football wraps up the season this Friday at home against Craig. We have an awesome group of players out this year and even with the short season of four games they have done great! Last Thursday we had a fun “Snow Bowl” game at home against Steamboat (photos on page 9). The sixth and seventh-graders played a tough game and lost 0-19. The eighth-graders fought hard against Steamboat to bring home a 24-6 victory.

• The MPHS Social Media class hosted Rachel Skytta with KDVR/Fox. She spoke to our class on Thursday. More local and national journalists will be joining to discuss how we are recovering from the fire and provide insight into the profession.

• Earlier this year, MPHS senior Drew Landy enrolled in a form of science competition called NASA HUNCH.

NASA HUNCH is a nationwide prototype and design competition wherein high school students develop science-based presentation videos that are viewed and judged by a panel of engineers, astronauts and ISS flight crews via Zoom Chat.

Landy was recently selected as a finalist in this prestigious competition. He will present his entry, an agricultural lab, next Wednesday via Zoom from Middle Park High School. Good Luck, Drew. We look forward to hearing how you do.

• Beginning next week, EGSD will be conducting a community survey regarding new buildings and renovations. The more community members that take the survey, the more accurate it will be in guiding our future decisions. If you get the chance please take the time to complete this survey.

• Fifth-graders at Granby Elementary will be putting on their performance of “Alice in Wonderland” on Wednesday and Thursday in the GES gym. The students are very excited to perform their musical on stage for their families. Third and fourth-graders created their own songs in small groups. Third-graders created songs with their ukuleles, and fourth-graders with their keyboards.

Kindergarten, first and second grade are having fun continuing to make music, create, play instruments and dance in the music classroom.

Minnesingers started back up and we are very happy to be singing. Hopefully, we will be able to sing the national anthem at the Rockies game this year.