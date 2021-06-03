In the schools: Students wrap up year with ice cream, tie-dye, nature walk
East Grand superintendent
Great happenings this week in East Grand Schools.
• This past week we have enjoyed numerous end-of-year activities. From continuations to bike rodeos and field days, our students have found a way to celebrate a year like no other. Congrats to the students and staff at East Grand for successfully completing 2020-2021.
• Graduation ceremonies last Saturday for our class of 2021 were a special moment. The graduates heard three great speeches, received their diplomas and were celebrated by the community in a parade throughout Granby. It was a special day.
• At GES in Ms. Opatril’s third grade class, students had fun attempting to make ice cream in a bag as our end of the year balloon pop. It was so much fun and a great experience!
• GES kindergartners took a field trip to Kaibab Park in Granby, where they rotated through three stations. Students visited Grand Fire, where they each had a turn to spray the hose. Colorado Parks and Wildlife brought animal pelts and bones to the park, and provided a fantastic hands-on learning experience for our kids. In their final rotation, students took a nature walk together. Before returning to school, students and teachers enjoyed a picnic lunch and time playing on the playground. Thank you to our community partners for an amazing day full of learning and fun!
• Granby Elementary celebrated their annual kindergarten through third grade field day this week. A group of fifth grade students along with a few fourth-graders ran the events for the day. Some of the events included a quarter-mile run, softball throw, long jump, a water balloon launcher, water balloon toss, pin the tail on the unicorn and dinosaur, and tug of war. It was a great way for the older students to demonstrate their leadership skills while having fun with younger students!
• The Middle Park High School boy’s soccer team earned many honors at the league and state level. All-Conference Honorable Mention was awarded to senior Mason Chamberlin, junior Adrian Rios and sophomores Andy Troccoli and Corbin Solomon. Earning Second Team All-Conference was senior Alex Holinka, while seniors Gustavo Galalviz and Ethan Ruttenberg earned First Team All-Conference. Additionally, Gustavo Galaviz earned Second Team All-State and Ethan Ruttenberg earned First Team All-State. Congrats on the honors and on a great season.
• Middle Park High School Survival Class spoke to Erik Weihenmayer on Wednesday via Google Meet. He’s kind of a cool dude. He summited Mt. Everest and kayaked the Grand Canyon. Did I mention he’s blind? Erik has a couple books and movies you should check out. Thanks to Mr. Weihenmayer for engaging with our students.
• Mrs. Acker’s third grade class wrapped up their author study unit by writing letters to their favorite authors.
• GES third graders had fun experimenting and hypothesizing with art and science while creating tie-dye shirts to wear for field day.
