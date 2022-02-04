In the schools: ‘Technique’ takes students to district spelling bee

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• East Grand Middle School FIRST Tech Robotics Teams competed with perseverance and grit during the Mountain Qualifying Meet in Kremmling on Jan. 22.

We had four teams and 27 participants this year — Team No. 13879-Metal Minds; Team No. 15289-Gadgetrons; Team No. 18793-Birds of Prey; and Team No. 20727-The Grizzlies.

Last year we did not have in-person competitions so this was the first competition these teams have seen. They made changes to their robots and programming in between matches and were able to make necessary improvements to their robots quickly and efficiently. We are so proud of them!

We also would like to congratulate Team No. 15289-Gadgetrons for winning the Judges Award for their hard work during the competition. They made it to the elimination matches of the finals.

We would like to thank our many sponsors who have made this season a huge success. Gold Sponsors: Munn Architect, Acord Asphalt, Humphrey’s, Granby Rotary, Town of Fraser, Ladd Barber. Silver Sponsors: Granby Dental, Power to the People, Acevedo Carpentry, Alpine Lumber, Mountain Parks Electric, Solar Bear Heating, Changes Thrift Store, Conroy Excavating. Bronze Sponsors: All Cracked Up, Go Be YOUniversity, Malta Family, Peak to Peak Mobile Grooming, The Roofing Company, Wylie’s Paint Store, Cody & Susie Docheff, Kim & Kris Harrold.

Our next qualifying meet is Saturday at Chatfield High School in Denver. We will be competing against 34 teams. Teams have been working really hard the last two weeks to improve their robots for this next competition. We are very excited to see the improvements in action this weekend.

East Grand Middle School’s Claw presents to the school board on Tuesday about their work.

EGSD/Courtesy photo

• The newly formed EGMS Claw (student advisory group) presented on all of the activities they are working on at the school board meeting this Tuesday. These students were impressive.

• Granby Elementary held our school spelling bee on Jan. 27. Fifth grader Juan Boomer was awarded champion on the word “technique.” Fifth grader Aspen Bauckman came in second place. Both students will represent Granby Elementary at the district spelling bee on Feb. 10.

• Fraser Valley Elementary school hosted its annual Spelling Bee on Jan. 20. The champion was Laila Waldow, a fifth grader. To win, she spelled “Quasimodo” correctly. Laila will represent Fraser Valley Elementary, along with Louis Crandell, a third grader, and Wyatt Feeley, a fifth grader, at the East Grand School District Spelling Bee on Feb. 10. Congratulations to all of the terrific spellers who attended the Bee. Each of them are better spellers because of it.

• East Grand Middle School held their school spelling bee on Jan. 26. Seventh grader Zanna Berman was the top speller and will be representing EGMS at the district bee along with eighth grader Jaden Bonnett and sixth grader Aaliyah Roberts.

Granby Elementary School kindergartners build a sled for some snowmen who broke theirs.

EGSD/Courtesy photo

• Kindergartners at Granby Elementary wrapped up their “Snowmen at Night” unit by using supplies that the snowmen sent them to make new sleds. Apparently the snowmen’s sleds had broken and needed the students’ help to make new ones. Students worked in pairs to plan, build and try out their sleds to give to the snowmen. If you are up late at night and see any snowmen sledding, chances are the sleds were made by our local kindergartners.

Winter Park Resort donated nine mountain bikes to the Fraser Valley Elementary and Granby Elementary physical education programs.

EGSD/Courtesy photo

• Winter Park Resort donated nine kids Specialized Riprock mountain bikes to FVE and GES physical education programs. The bikes were barely used and part of Winter Park Resort’s mountain bike rental fleet. Lack of functioning geared bikes has been an obstacle to both schools’ physical education bike programs. All nine bikes have mechanical disc brakes, a front shock and are the appropriate size for elementary students. The bikes were carefully and professionally tuned before being delivered — such a generous donation! A special thank you goes out to Abby Sedney (Winter Park Senior Rental Manager), Bret Arado (Winter Park Bike Sales Manager) and Marty Haynes (Winter Park West Portal Rental Manager). Thank you Winter Park Resort!

Eighteen new members were inducted into Middle Park High School’s National Honor Society.

EGSD/Courtesy photo

• Middle Park High School welcomed 18 new members into the National Honor Society at the Induction Ceremony held on Jan. 17. The new members joined the following members: Trustin Appelhans, Ellie Gagnon, Chance Hein, Megan McCauley, Jack Nance, Madelyn Oxley, Katherine Riesberg, Lily Smith and Tanyr Sornson.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.

Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.

As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects including peer tutoring and hosting a blood drive.

NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Congratulations to our newest inductees.

• In Granby Elementary School, music class students are learning about ‘90s music. We created a giant timeline of 100 years of music from 1920-2020 and beyond. Some kids and teachers have been dressing up as well.

Fifth graders at Granby Elementary learned about archery in their physical education classes.

EGSD/Courtesy photo

• The fifth grade Granby Bears have been learning about archery in their physical education classes. Using the National Archery in the Schools Program curriculum, students have learned the responsibility and technique for shooting a compound bow and arrow. Learning archery also provides the opportunity for students to learn about muscles in the body, the five components of health-related fitness, physics concepts, goal setting, and discipline. The unit of instruction was team taught by Serena Rocksund, Zane Stewart and Jeff Behncke from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and GES physical education teacher Maggie Keller. GES would like to extend a special thanks to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers for their time and dedication to our Granby Bears, and for the use of their archery equipment!

• Fraser Valley Choir will be starting back up starting Feb. 21 for fourth grade and Feb. 23 for fifth Grade. Fill out a registration form online or bring one in to Mrs. Williams to sing and play instruments in this fun after school music program. Choir will rehearse from 3:35-4:30 p.m. Parents will need to pick up students at 4:30 p.m.

Fraser Valley fourth and fifth grades are also learning the Ukulele. We are looking forward to learning how to strum, play chords, and pick some songs.

Fraser Valley third grade will be learning piano in our electric keyboard lab. We are excited to get the students learning how to play piano and read music.