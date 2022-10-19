In their own words: County Commissioner candidates Randy George and Steve Skinner on why each should be considered for the open District 3 commissioner seat

The Sky-Hi News is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Grand County commissioner for District 3 (encompassing the towns of Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs, unincorporated areas of Parshall, Blue Valley and Old Park in the west, and most of the neighborhoods on the west side of U.S. Hwy 34 to the north).

The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots were mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit https://www.co.grand.co.us/147/Elections .

Randy George believes progress can be made even “at a contentious cultural nexus”

Randy George

Randy George/Courtesy Photo

Name: Randy George

Occupation: Latigo Ranch owner and acting county commissioner for Grand County District 3

Place of residence: Kremmling

Length of residence in Grand County: 41 years

Why are you qualified to work with rural communities like Grand County?

The reason that I wish to continue serving on the board of county commissioners is evident in your question — service. After more than 40 years in Grand County, I desire to serve our community by offering my experience to help move the county forward. We are at a contentious cultural nexus. Important progress can be made through local, lawful and sensible action. What happens at the county level has immediate impact on our residents and visitors. A focus on the basics, like roads and law enforcement, is paramount. Not all problems are political, and therefore not all remedies should be expected through the political process.

What more do you think the commissioners can do to increase education and awareness on county issues, so that the public feels more informed and connected to their decision-making?

Community members who desire to be more informed and connected in the decision-making process already have many existing avenues. The county commissioners meetings are open to the public and available live on Webex. Each session affords an opportunity for public comments at the beginning of the meetings. The agenda and the supporting documents are posted online before each meeting. The minutes and recording of the meeting are posted after the meetings. A brief summary is added to the county’s Facebook feed. If you have more questions or want to voice your opinions, the commissioners’ contact information is available on their bio pages. You can call or email the commissioners or the county staff. Lastly, volunteering to serve on one of the county boards or commissions will get you in tune with what’s happening in county governance.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about costly government-mandated wildfire building codes (particularly in the wake of the Marshall Fire). If the proposed legislation passes, how will you square those requirements with affordable housing?

There is a tension between our desire for safer or more energy efficient housing and the community’s shortage of workforce housing. The imposition of housing regulations increases the cost of construction. It is wrong for these regulations to be postulated on a statewide basis. Local conditions call for locally developed solutions. Regarding wildfire building codes, the adage is true that it’s more affordable to build it once rather than having to rebuild it later. There is not quick or simple fix to the affordable housing issue. It requires a multipronged approach including entities like the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership, private employers such as Winter Park Resort, the towns’ programs already underway, and the possibility of incentives for developers to include affordable units, etc.

If elected how will you fairly serve the constituents in your district with whom you may not necessarily align politically?

The job of county commissioner is not about partisan politics but about providing services and moving the county in the direction that benefits all citizens and visitors. Will everyone be pleased with all decisions made by the commissioners? Certainly not, but everyone will have the opportunity for input. We want to conserve what’s best about Grand County while acknowledging that we can’t stand still. Some want to close the doors now that they have arrived here. Others want all undeveloped land to remain so even though they don’t have any ownership interest in that land. The county will develop and grow. The question is how best for that to happen and how can we best provide the services upon which we all depend.

What skill set will you bring to the board of county commissioners to advocate for legislation that will positively impact the Grand County community?

The board of county commissioners is only a quasi-legislative body. Significant legislative issues truly reside at the state and federal levels. The commissioners can influence legislation through their contact with the elected representatives and senators at those levels. Additionally, there is a statewide association of county commissioners that proposes, advocates for or opposes legislation. I have met Sens. Bennett and Hickenlooper, and already have contacts with their staff members. My experience will help bring truth through facts to bear on the legislative process. Apart from legislation, the availability of grant funding from the federal and state sources will have a profound impact on what the county government can accomplish. Keeping our contacts at these levels alive and well will prove to be exceedingly valuable to the citizens of Grand County.

Steve Skinner wants a board that mirrors issues locals care about

Steve Skinner

Steve Skinner/Courtesy Photo

Name: Steve Skinner

Occupation: KFFR 88.3 producer

Place of residence: Hot Sulphur Springs

Length of residence in Grand County: 33 years

Why do you want to serve on the board of county commissioners? What interests you about working at the county level?

Commissioners set the course for the county. I’d like to turn the ship toward things that will further serve locals now. I think the county should take a more active role in workforce housing and in making sure that kids have early education opportunities. Seniors should have more affordable housing options and we need to make sure they can stay in their homes if they are on a fixed income. I’ve seen people get priced out and move away. That hurts.

What more do you think the commissioners can do to increase education and awareness on county issues, so that the public feels more informed and connected to their decision-making?

The commissioners should listen to the locals. It’s not that hard to see what’s on the weekly commissioners’ agenda — the key is to have a board of county commissioners that mirrors the issues locals care about. That’s not happening now, and that’s why I’m running.

Also — public feedback should be fostered and listened to. The county should provide a simple webpage devoted to feedback. A place where people can see what the county is working on and have a chance to provide feedback via text, by uploading documents, audio and video, or. if people don’t like computers, they should have an easy number to call and leave a message. All sincere feedback should be acknowledged and provided to the public and the commissioners.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about costly government-mandated wildfire building codes (particularly in the wake of the Marshall Fire). If the proposed legislation passes, how will you square those requirements with affordable housing?

Affordable housing should be safe and up to code. It costs less in the long run to do it right in accordance with what our builders and firefighters tell us saves a home. Fire safety improvements are not what is breaking the bank. It is the fast escalation in prices, being driven by second homes (or second mansions) and short-term rentals. I’m a strong believer that new developments need to pay for themselves — the whole cost. That’s just market economics. That whole cost includes what it takes to support people in a new development — the police, nurses, EMTs, teachers, lift ops, dishwashers, mechanics, transportation workers, road maintenance and all the folks we all depend on day in and day out. If those folks can’t live here, then what is left?

If elected how will you fairly serve the constituents in your district with whom you may not necessarily align politically?

I’ll listen. I don’t know everything. I know plenty of people of differing persuasions with passion, skill and devotion to being here. We can work together. I commit to have an open mind and I am ready to be persuaded. There’s always more to something than meets the eye. I also think that at the local level, there is a lot more room for innovation, compromise, and — luckily — issues that are different from the national political talking points. Our local issues are less defined by an R or a D than they are by helping our neighbors, making sure things run efficiently here at home, and making sure we’re listening to the little guy — our neighbors.

What skill set will you bring to the board of county commissioners to advocate for legislation that will positively impact the Grand County community?

I’m observant, and I try hard to listen to everybody. I’ve devoted most of my life to community service, as both a journalist and a volunteer for community service organizations. This ground-level view helps inform my direction and decisions.

People are trying to live, work and raise a family here. There are more than 700 locals looking for a place to live who cannot afford to do just that. Housing is a big problem here but 700 units does not sound like a huge number in the grand scheme of things. Three hundred kids need a place now for early education. Sure that’s a big hurdle, but can’t we put our heads and hearts together to solve that? And seniors, like everyone else, deserve housing security, whether they are trying to stay in their house on a fixed income or needing to move into a smaller, safe and hospitable place specifically designed to house seniors. I want to see people who want to invest in this community have a chance to stay. I will advocate for anything that serves those interests.