Inaugural Winter Park Full Moon 5k Trail Run set for Aug. 21

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber is celebrating the rise of the Sturgeon Moon this month with the Winter Park Full Moon 5k Trail Run and Party.

The run, scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 21 will be limited to the first 250 registrants. This run, produced in conjunction with strategic partner, Winter Park Resort and sponsored by Rendezvous Colorado, is the first of its kind for the area.

The course starts at Winter Park Resort’s Sunspot and races up and around the mountain to spectacular views overlooking the Cirque.

Racers will be guided by the light of the full moon, trail markers, volunteers, and even run past a DJ along the route. Racers will run downhill back to the Sunspot for the post-event party.

Spectators are encouraged and can be added on at the time of registration for a discounted gondola ticket or use a season or activity pass to access the gondola. A Sunspot Happy Hour ticket also includes a gondola ride.

“We’re excited to offer a one-of-a-kind experience to our community of visitors, vacationers, and residents,” said Catherine Ross, executive director of the chamber. “We hope the participants – runners, hikers, walkers – have fun with it and get into the spirit of the event. We definitely are! The race shirt is glow-in-the-dark, the goody bags include headlamps, and dogs on leashes are welcomed.”

For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com/events .