Incident resolves safely after lockout at West Grand K-8

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report Wednesday of a suspicious man carrying a long black object near the West Grand K-8 Elementary and Middle School in Kremmling.

The West Grand School District was placed into a secure hold, also known as a lockout. A secure hold means that there may be a potential threat from outside the building and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. However, normal education procedures and business continue to take place inside the classrooms.

After sheriff’s deputies completed a thorough search of the nearby area and concluded that the scene was safe, the secure hold was lifted. Deputies remained on campus for the remainder of the school day.

“This is a good reminder that if you see something, say something,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “Everyone, no matter their age, has a duty to help protect those around them and we are thankful that this incident was resolved safely.”

Safe2Tell is a resource that allows anyone to anonymously report anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community. They are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-877-542-7233, safe2tell.org or via the Safe2Tell Colorado mobile app.