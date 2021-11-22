Increased holiday DUI enforcement to start this week

The Colorado State Patrol’s Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period is set to run from Wednesday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 28.

In partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the holiday enforcement period increases patrols to get impaired drivers off the road, according to a news release.

During the 11-day Thanksgiving enforcement period last year, law enforcement agencies across the state arrested 354 impaired drivers. Eight of those arrests were in Summit County .

Last year, one motorist died in a crash involving an impaired driver during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This year, Colorado is on pace for its highest number of fatal crashes annually in over 15 years.

“With so many alternative transportation options, there’s no excuse to drive after consuming an impairing substance,” CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk said in the release. “If you plan on drinking or consuming marijuana, don’t drive. It is that simple.”

A DUI conviction after fines, legal fees and increased insurance can cost more than $13,000, according to the release.