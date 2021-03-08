Indian Peaks camping permits available March 16

Mirror Lake, at the base of Lone Eagle Peak, is a favorite spot for campers visiting Indian Peaks Wilderness. Permits for camping are required during the peak seasons, June 1 to Sept. 15 and will move online starting March 2021.



Backcountry permits for the Indian Peaks Wilderness will go on sale online on later this month, according to the US Forest Service.

Permits will be available through the Recreation.gov website at 8 a.m. March 16, which will also include information about permit availability, booking reservations and managing reservations. Permits are needed for overnight camping for groups of 8-12 people and for groups of any size from June 1 to Sept. 15.

Once the permits are available, registration will be open for the entire season. A quarter of existing permits will be made available on a rolling basis starting 8 a.m. three days in advance.

Permits cost $11, with reservation fees included. Permit modifications are free prior to printing, but refunds are not provided for cancellations or missed dates.

The permit system exists as a way to preserve the Indian Peaks Wilderness, which is one of the most popular wilderness areas in the country.

The USFS added that anyone planning to visit the Indian Peaks Wilderness should research the area and be prepared for severe weather and technical hiking. Familiarity with backcountry principles and gear is also encouraged.