Indian Peaks camping permits available March 16
Backcountry permits for the Indian Peaks Wilderness will go on sale online on later this month, according to the US Forest Service.
Permits will be available through the Recreation.gov website at 8 a.m. March 16, which will also include information about permit availability, booking reservations and managing reservations. Permits are needed for overnight camping for groups of 8-12 people and for groups of any size from June 1 to Sept. 15.
Once the permits are available, registration will be open for the entire season. A quarter of existing permits will be made available on a rolling basis starting 8 a.m. three days in advance.
Permits cost $11, with reservation fees included. Permit modifications are free prior to printing, but refunds are not provided for cancellations or missed dates.
The permit system exists as a way to preserve the Indian Peaks Wilderness, which is one of the most popular wilderness areas in the country.
The USFS added that anyone planning to visit the Indian Peaks Wilderness should research the area and be prepared for severe weather and technical hiking. Familiarity with backcountry principles and gear is also encouraged.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Indian Peaks camping permits available March 16
Backcountry permits for the Indian Peaks Wilderness will go on sale online on later this month, according to the US Forest Service.