Inductees for West Grand Hall of Fame named

West Grand School District has announced the inaugural inductees into its new Hall of Fame, with celebrations scheduled around the 2021 fall homecoming.

West Grand created the Hall of Fame this year to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of its graduates and staff. A committee selected five people as the first inductees of the Hall of Fame.

Inductees include John Colburn, Duane Scholl, Peg Hineman Toft, Allen Dietrich and Dr. Mike Gallagher. According to the committee, all of the inductees have multigenerational ties to West Grand.

Colburn is a veterinarian who graduated top of his class at Colorado State University and has served the Kremmling community in multiple capacities, including the 4H program and the fair, for over 50 years.

Scholl, also a CSU graduate, served several years as a teacher and wrestling coach, on top of being a rancher and a part of many agriculture boards.

Toft is a former mayor of Kremmling and a local business owner and rancher. She is also known for her efforts to promote and support the Town of Kremmling.

Owner of Nisus Crop, Dietrich is an inventor and engineer known for pest control products.

Finally, Gallagher is a doctoral graduate of the University of Colorado and works on a team studying climate change on the arctic ice.

The Hall of Fame is divided into three categories, such as distinguished alumni, athlete/activity participant/team and contributor/coach/sponsor.

Colburn, Scholl, Toft, Dietrich and Gallagher will be honored during events hosted in conjunction with West Grand’s Homecoming weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. More information about the inductees will be shared closer to the weekend.