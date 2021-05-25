Infrastructure work closes Winter Park trails
Three popular trails in the Winter Park area will be closed this season for infrastructure work around Ski Idlewild Road.
The Headwaters Trails Alliance shared on Tuesday that Yankee Doodle, Meadow Trail and Crosstrails will be impacted.
Yankee Doodle will close at Serendipity west, while both Meadow Trail and Crosstrails will be closed from Ski Idlewild Road to Friendship Drive.
Access to the Idlewild Trails will be limited. Users will need to start at the High Country Rec Center to get on Crosstrails, which has been rerouted from Ski Idlewild to Rendezvous Road. Continue on Rendezvous until Friendship Drive and make a right, following the road until the Upper Meadow Trailhead.
Fire closures are also still in place for the Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires. For the latest trail closures in the national forest, go to fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/knowbefore.
