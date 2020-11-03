Initial Grand County election results favor incumbent commissioners

Early totals had GOP incumbents Rich Cimino and Merrit Linke well ahead in their respective commissioners races as the results were coming in Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, Cimino said he was happy to see the early numbers and would focus on fire recovery, lowering health costs and the COVID-19 crisis if he is re-elected.

Republican Frank DeLay also led Democrat Teri Tanton in the contested treasurer’s race with early totals showing him with 53.2% of the 5,744 votes counted by 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Running uncontested, current Granby Trustee Josh Hardy garnered 514 initial votes to be Granby’s next mayor.

Hardy said Tuesday night that he was grateful for all the support and that he looked forward to continuing the responsible growth in Granby to make it a great place for tourists and locals alike.

The results showed Grand County voters favoring a mill levy increase that would raise $1 million for teachers and staff in the East Grand School District. Voters favored the measure by a wide margin — 61.5% to 34.5%.

Early voting totals also strongly supported repealing the state’s Gallagher amendment, which set nonresidential property tax rates at 29% and required a balance of taxes from residential and nonresidential property taxes.

Around 59% of Grand County’s 6,000 early voters were for repealing the amendment, while 41% were against repealing.