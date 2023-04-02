Injured woman sues Vail Resorts after the rescue toboggan she was riding in crashed at Keystone

Snowboarders head down the Schoolmarm run on opening day at Keystone on October 28, 2022.

Andy Cross/Denver Post file photo

KEYSTONE SKI RESORT — A Connecticut woman is suing Vail Resorts because of injuries she allegedly suffered in the crash of a rescue toboggan as ski patrollers evacuated her after she was hurt in a fall while skiing.

Kathryn Stoupas fell at the bottom of the Geronimo trail at Keystone Resort, which is owned by Vail, in February 2021, injuring her left shoulder, and called for ski patrol assistance.

But the two patrollers who were navigating the toboggan in which she was riding were traveling at a “high rate of speed” and lost control, according to a lawsuit filed in Broomfield County Court last week. As a result, the Stoupas claims that the toboggan overturned, “dragging (her) on her left side and face along the snow until it came to rest.”

The lawsuit claims she suffered further damage to her already injured left shoulder, along with a fractured humerus bone in her upper arm, nerve damage, abrasions and contusions to her face.

“What we’re alleging is that this was certainly negligence on their part because they shouldn’t be crashing toboggans,” her Boulder attorney, Robert Hoover, said in an interview. “She had already sustained some form of an upper body or left shoulder injury, but it was not a severe injury as compared to what happened after this crash. She knew she had hurt her shoulder, but she was not in acute pain. After the toboggan crash, she was in acute pain — agony, screaming, crying pain that she was not in before the toboggan crash.”