Inoculations stall in Grand with 3 in 5 residents vaccinated against COVID



Graphic by Amy Golden/agolden@skyhinews.com

Grand County Public Health set an ideal goal of immunizing 80% of vaccine eligible residents, but vaccinations have held at just over 60% through June.

According to data provided by the health department, Grand’s vaccination rate is sitting at 61.6% as of July 6. That’s just 3.1% more than the rate recorded May 24.

Grand County Public Health was able to provide some presumptive data on portions of town populations that are vaccinated, though it’s difficult to tease out the vaccine eligible populations in towns. According to that data, anywhere from 23% to 73% of town residents are vaccinated depending on where you go.

Winter Park and Fraser have the highest vaccination rates in the county at 73.4% and 69.9% respectively. Granby’s population is 54.3% vaccinated, Grand Lake is 50% and Hot Sulphur Springs is 42%.

Tabernash, Kremmling and Parshall round out the lowest proportion of vaccinated residents at 39.4%, 34.2% and 23.3% respectively.

This chart shows the percent of total population vaccinated for each town in Grand County based on data from Grand County Public Health.

Courtesy Abbie Baker

Overall, Grand has the 18th highest vaccination rate per capita out of Colorado’s 64 counties, according to state data as of Sunday. State data per county can differ slightly from county data, with the state reporting 64.3% of the county’s eligible population as vaccinated with at least one dose.

This puts Grand above the state average with 58.7% of all eligible Colorado residents at least partially vaccinated.

The inoculation rates of neighboring counties vary widely. In Jackson County, only 42.6% of residents are vaccinated, the 15th lowest in the state, while Eagle and Summit counties sit in the top five with over 80% of their eligible populations vaccinated.

Grand County Public Health has reported five new COVID-19 cases in the past week. There have been seven in the past two weeks, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, and no hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that people who have not been vaccinated wear masks.

Vaccines continue to be offered across Grand County to people age 12 and older. To see vaccine offerings in the county, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .