Input sought for Granby’s new comprehensive plan
Community members are invited to share their vision of Granby’s future.
As Granby works toward updating its comprehensive plan, town officials are seeking community input on various topics. All are invited to fill out the survey at ImagineGranby.com.
On that website, folks can also learn more about the comprehensive plan process, the overall schedule to create a new plan for Granby and stay updated on community meeting and Imagine Granby updates.
