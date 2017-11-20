Intern alleges inappropriate sexual behavior by Sen. Randy Baumgardner, a Grand County resident

Sen. Randy Baumgardner, Grand County's state senator, has been accused of sexual misconduct related to his alleged treatment of a Capitol Hill intern as a series of misconduct allegations, involving numerous other men, swirl around the Colorado legislature.

Late last week, Colorado media outlet KUNC released a report containing allegations of sexual harassment made against two state senators, Randy Baumgardner (R-Hot Sulphur Springs) and Jack Tate (R-Centenntial). The accusations against Baumgardner were made by Megan Creeden, a legislative intern who was 25 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Creeden claimed that in 2016 she had multiple "uncomfortable encounters" with Baumgardner during which the senator allegedly pressured her to drink with him in his office.

She also alleged Baumgardner made comments that she deemed inappropriate prior to a Senate Committee hearing. In that incident, Creeden alleged Baumgardner told a legislative aide, Scott Merrifield, that he was disappointed he had not gone home from an event at the University Club near the Capitol with Creeden and instead went home alone.

Creeden was sitting beside Merrifield when Baumgardner, who resides in Grand County, made that alleged remark.

Merrifield confirmed with media outlets that he heard the remark and called it "out of place."

The allegations Creeden has levied against Baumgardner do not include any allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate physical contact. Creeden has not filed a formal complaint, telling media outlets she instead tried to avoid Baumgardner. Creeden said she is still considering filing a formal complaint.

Baumgardner made a blanket denial to KUNC regarding the allegations.

"I have nothing to talk about and I have done nothing wrong," Baumgardner told the media outlet. "I've done nothing that I should be defending myself for."

Sky-Hi News reached out to Baumgardner for additional comments related to the allegations but did not receive a response as of press time.

The allegations against Baumgardner and Tate are only two of the most recent allegations in a series of misconduct claims that have begun to emerge.

Colorado's political world was shaken in early November after Rep. Faith Winter, a Democrat, claimed Rep. Steve Lebsock, a fellow Democrat, accosted her at a party in 2016 while celebrating the end of the legislative session. It was reported Lebsock made lewd remarks and physically grabbed Winter.

Additional women have since publicly accused Lebsock of misconduct and two have filed formal complaints with the state legislature.