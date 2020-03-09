Investigation into child sex assault leads to third arrest

A third man has been charged after authorities obtained evidence tying him to a series of alleged sexual assaults against a child.

Daniel A. Gutierrez, 25, was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Feb. 24 after the Grand County Sheriff’s Office received DNA results from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tying him to a child rape case involving two other men.

Larry R. Darnell, 50, of Kremmling and Eric R. Cordero, 47, of Craig were arrested by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in early February after a year and a half investigation.

Darnell faces five counts of sexual assault against a child while in a position of trust, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and single counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of material showing the sexual exploitation of a child.

Cordero was arrested on charges of sexual assault with the aid of a person or weapon, sexual assault on an incapable victim, sexual assault on a victim under 15, sexual assault on a child and sexual assault with a 10-year age difference.

According to the arrest affidavit for Gutierrez, Darnell allowed him to have sex with the child on at least one occasion. Darnell is also accused of allowing Cordero to have sex with the child. Cordero allegedly admitted to investigators that he inappropriately touched and performed oral sex on the child.

The affidavit says tests performed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation strongly indicated the presence of Darnell’s and Gutierrez’s DNA. The child also identified Darnell, Gutierrez and Cordero as perpetrators, according to the affidavit.

All three men remain in custody of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Gutierrez is being held on a $250,000 bond, while Darnell’s is set at $1 million and Cordero’s is $250,000.

Gutierrez is being represented by attorney Leslie Goldstein. Cordero’s lawyer is Abigail Kurtz-Phelan, and Darnell is being represented by Jacob Eppler.

Gutierrez is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. March 12. Darnell is scheduled to appear in court again on April 30 after he appeared in court in March and his case was continued. Cordero will also be in court April 30.