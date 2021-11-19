Is Grand EMS the GOAT of donation drives? Middle Park Health might have to say so

Grand County EMS hoists a small trophy Friday after winning a friendly contest with Middle Park Health to see who could collect more items for the Mountain Family Center during a food and donation drive. At right, Middle Park Health Director of Community Relations Tiffany Freitag is acknowledging Grand County EMS’s victory.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Lifesavers at Grand County EMS are celebrating a win over Middle Park Health after the two went head-to-head in a food and donation drive benefiting the Mountain Family Center.

Given that Grand EMS has fewer employees, Middle Park Health was willing to spot the paramedics a few points and multiply their items by three to even out the spread. Grand EMS wouldn’t need it, though, and won the friendly contest straight up with 1,750 items collected versus 1,512 for Middle Park Health.

With the totals announced Friday outside the Mountain Family Center, a crew from Grand EMS took a few moments to revel in the win and pose for photos with a small, golden turkey trophy.

Even though EMS finished atop the items race, everyone at the center seemed to agree the day really belonged to the community.

“This is huge,” Mountain Family Center Executive Director Helen Sedlar said of Friday’s haul, explaining that the center had been running painfully low on food donations and plans to distribute 450-500 food baskets for Thanksgiving this year.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, food drives have been limited in numbers, and that’s been hurting the nonprofit’s stocks, she said.

Still, one of the center’s many missions is aiding Grand County’s residents and families facing hunger and food insecurity.

Sedlar said Friday’s boost from Grand EMS and Middle Park Health will go a long way toward helping the Mountain Family Center achieve that goal, though there’s still a great need in the community and the family center will gladly accept all the support it can get.

For more about how info about how to help the Mountain Family Center, go to http://www.MountainFamilyCenter.org or call 970-557-3186.

With all of Friday’s donations from Grand EMS and Middle Park Health, the Mountain Family Center will need volunteers on Monday and Wednesday.

Workers from Grand County EMS unload donations from an ambulance Friday at the Mountain Family Center in Granby.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park Health Director of Community Relations Tiffany Freitag presents Grand County EMS with a trophy after EMS workers collected more donations for the Mountain Family Center.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News