Italian Zoppé Circus capers into Fraser starting July 22

Kids become circus performers for a week at Zoppé's circus camp, where they learn flips, rolls and aerial silk gymnastics. The camp is coming to Fraser from July 25-29.

Jeanette Prince-Zoppé/Courtesy Photo

The circus captures the imagination of young and old alike. For another year, Zoppé: an Italian Circus will bring this ageless form of entertainment to Fraser from July 22 to Aug. 1. The circus takes places in a touring Big Top with international circus professionals, and features “acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation,” according to its website.

Children can also “join the circus” by becoming part of Zoppé’s circus camp from July 25-29, where they learn tricks and acrobatics by professional circus artists. The camp instills self-confidence while also being a fun way for kids to stay active. The campers can then show off their newfound skills during a show at the very end of camp. To register for the children’s camp or purchase tickets for the circus, please visit zoppe.net . Eligible veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders and their families can request free tickets through Veteran Tickets Foundation at VetTix.org or First Tickets Foundation at 1stTix.org .

Stay tuned for an article in Wednesday’s edition on the Zoppé circus, the one-of-a-kind circus camp, and the owners’ long-standing history in Grand County.