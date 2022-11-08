It’s Election Day: how to vote if you still need to

The season of political ads and mailers has come to an end today, the last day to vote in the 2022 mid-term election. Per the Sky-Hi’s production schedule, we won’t have results in print until tomorrow. But check back here throughout the night, as we’ll be updating results in realtime as they come in.

It’s not too late to vote, however. If you haven’t yet, you can place your mail-in ballot in a drop box or vote in person at a polling center.

Drop boxes are located in Hot Sulphur Springs at the Grand County Administration Building, 308 Byers Avenue; in Kremmling at the CSU Extension Hall, 210 11th St.; in Grand Lake at Grand Lake Town Hall, 1026 Park Ave.; in Granby at Granby Town Hall, Zero Jasper Ave.; and in Fraser at the Grand Park Community Recreation Center, 1 Main St.

In-person voting is available at the Grand County Administration Building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Granby Town Hall and the Grand Park Community Recreation Center will also offer in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.