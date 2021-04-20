Jamie Lucas enters Grand County sheriff’s race





Former Kremmling Police Chief Jamie Lucas has filed to run for Grand County Sheriff in 2022.

On Tuesday, Lucas confirmed his intent to run as he told the Sky-Hi News he has started meeting with citizens to discuss their expectations, ideas and concerns regarding the sheriff’s office.

Lucas filed the necessary paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of the State to run as a Republican candidate on March 30.

“My focus right now is gathering ideas and concerns Grand County citizens have on how the sheriff’s office is being ran, giving the citizens a voice in what expectations they want to see in their sheriff and their staff,” Lucas said.

Lucas said he doesn’t yet have a running mate because he wants to take into account the opinions of the people he’s been speaking to. However, Lucas added that he is considering running alongside “someone who has a background in fire training.“

“I am in the exploring stage and truly listening to what the citizens are having to say,” Lucas said of his plans.

Lucas said he’s received an “overly supportive” response from the people he’s talked with so far. He also offered up a personal phone number, 970-724-9815, so residents can reach out to him for further discussions.

Lucas served as Kremmling’s police chief from summer 2018 until the town board declined to reappoint him to the role in spring 2020 while Lucas was facing a series of misdemeanor and petty offense charges. He pleaded guilty to one petty offense in March.

According to the Grand County Clerk and Recorder’s office, requirements for running for sheriff include living in the county for at least one year, being an eligible elector, holding a high school diploma or college degree, submitting fingerprints and completing a criminal history record check. Anyone convicted of a felony is not eligible to run. Sheriffs are elected to serve four-year terms.

While Lucas has filed the paperwork, there’s still work to do. There are two ways for party-affiliated candidates to get on the ballot, Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene explained.

Candidates can collect a certain number of signatures from registered voters in their party to petition to be on the ballot or precinct caucus delegates can vote a candidate onto the ballot at a county assembly.

Petitions to get on the ballot are typically circulated beginning in mid-January through late March and are filled with the county clerk.

With the state currently in the process of redistricting, Rosene said the timing, precincts and districts may change before the 2022 election.

The 2022 primary is scheduled for June 28 with the general election the following November. The county assembly must take place before April 16, 2022.