Jane-A-Thon sets fundraising record at Winter Park Resort

The Jane-A-Thon's youngest participant, 9-year-old Sully Minix, is flash of red at Winter Park Resort. From March 4-5, Jane-A-Thon participants enjoyed a day on the slopes in Mary Jane Territory. The event raised funds for Invest-In-Kids, a nonprofit that benefits families in Grand County and statewide.

Jay Stewart/Courtesy Photo

Moguls were the name of the game during the 24th annual Jane-A-Thon at Winter Park Resort. The fundraiser took place from March 3-4, and benefitted Invest In Kids.

The nonprofit improves the health and well-being of Colorado children and families. In Grand County, Invest In Kids offers two health and educational programs — the Nurse-Family Partnership and The Incredible Years.

This year, the Jane-A-Thon achieved a new fundraising record with 1,821 donors having raised $340,078 as of Wednesday, March 8. This exceeds the fundraiser’s $335,000 goal, and their 2022 fundraising total of $338,000.

These funds were thanks to nearly 500 participants, including corporate groups, and friends and family groups. Participants took on Mary Jane’s legendary bump runs — whoever skied all 16 of the runs and/or the most vertical feet in one day won prizes. About 20 people each day completed the competition.

The event was also open for participants to enjoy a day of camaraderie at the resort without competing on a mogul run. They could win prizes based on how many funds they raised, enter giveaways or compete in the costume contest. Participants sporting superhero capes and colorful masks took part in the event.

Most importantly, participants gave back to local families while spending time with their own family and coworkers.

“A lot of the corporate teams, people don’t ski; they just want to be here with their team,” said longtime volunteer Johanna Ladis. “They volunteer, they hang out. It’s a day they’re not at work, they’re up here having fun … with their colleagues.”

Kids also got a day to show off their skiing skills during the family competitions. Nine-year-old Sully Minix sped down the mogul runs with his father, Joshua Minix. Sully was dressed in bright blue and red as Super Mario — his dad was Yoshi the Dinosaur. Not only did Sully win the costume contest, he was the youngest person to complete the mogul challenge. The event proved that people of all ages and skiing abilities can help raise funds for Invest In Kids.

The bump crew get ready to compete on mogul runs on March 4.

Invest in Kids/Courtesy Photo