Jazz Fest lineup announced

R&B legends Bell Biv DeVoe and En Vogue will headline the 38th annual Jazz Festival this July in Winter Park.

The Winter Park Fraser Chamber released the lineup on Wednesday for the two-day music festival. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 17-18 at the Rendezvous Event Center. Gates open at 10 a.m.

In addition to headliner Bell Biv DeVoe, Saturday’s lineup includes Damien Escobar, Peter White, Elan Trotman’s Marvin Gaye tribute with Larry Braggs and Julian Vaughn.

On Sunday, musicians include RnR: Rick Braun and Richard Elliot, the Family Stone, Avery*Sunshine and DOTSERO, with En Vogue wrapping up the festival.

“We strive to build a program that is a mix of jazz favorites, well-established musical acts, and new musicians,” Chamber Director Catherine Ross said. “I’m not sure who is more excited, us or the artists or the fans. The artists can’t wait to get here and get back in front of our legendary crowds.”

Bell Biv DeVoe has been mixing R&B with soul and hip-hop for over 25 years and over 20 million albums sold. The group has been recognized by the American Music Awards and Soul Train Music Awards. Their most recent album came out in 2017.

Known for singles like “Free Your Mind” and “Hold On,” En Vogue is an iconic pop and R&B group formed in 1989. The ladies group has been Grammy nominated seven times, with over 30 million records sold. En Vogue has received numerous awards in the American Music Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the MTV Music Awards. Their most recent album came out in 2018.

Tickets are on sale at PlayWinterPark.com for $60 for general admission, $80 for VIP seating and $30 extra for an Express Pass, which allows attendees to skip the line with early admission and a separate entrance. Prices go up on June 1.

Jazz Fest is one of the most popular summer events in Winter Park and the chamber notes it has a history of selling out.

With Jazz Fest kicking off Winter Park’s music festival lineup, the chamber has announced over 200 events on the summer calendar this year, including other festivals like Blues from the Top and Solshine. More information is available at playwinterpark.com/experience-events.