Job seekers found leads at Granby Library’s Career Expo July 13

(L-R) At the Career Expo, Ray Mackendrick and Cindy Multerer explained that Middle Park Health offers a variety of position for different skills levels or interests. Some open positions include: Certified Nursing Assistant, Clinical Nurse Practitioner, Environmental Services Technician, and more.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

On Wednesday, July 13, job seekers looking for a career strengthening their community could attend Granby Library’s Career Expo. There, applicants met local companies involved in the community engagement, health, education and human services fields.



There are many part-time or full-time job opportunities here in Grand County for people interested in helping their fellow residents. At the Expo, job seekers could find careers to suit their interests. They could help residents stay healthy by applying as a nurse at Middle Park Health, support those in need as a Food Pantry Coordinator at Mountain Family Center, or advance their career in family services as Executive Director of Pregnancy Resource Connection.





Tara Thompson invites residents to apply to work with the Grand County Library District. Their job openings include a Facilities Associate and two Library Clerk positions. Full-time or part-time positions are available.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Other organizations present at the Expo included: Grand Beginnings, Grand County Library District, Rural Health Network, Mind Springs Health, Grand County Department of Human Services, and the Colorado Workforce Center. The Grand County Advocates and West Grand School District also had a job posting board at the event. The Expo was presented by the Grand County Health & Human Resource Coalition (HHRC).