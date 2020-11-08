Joe Biden supporters across Colorado breathe sigh of relief, celebrate after presidential race is called

John Warner, a Denver Democrat, raises his arms in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Donald Trump supporters were there, too, questioning the results.

(Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

John Warner stood on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol on Saturday clad in nothing but an American flag Speedo bathing suit and raised his arms in triumph.

He was basking in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“It’s just the first time in awhile it feels like you can breathe,” the 40-year-old Denver Democrat said. “It’s been emotionally completely draining.”

Across Colorado supporters of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrated and let out a sigh of relief Saturday as the presidential race was called in the Democrats’ favor. As soon as President Donald Trump’s loss was announced, people in liberal-leaning neighborhoods across Denver stepped outside to cheer, whistle and bang together pots and pans in celebration.

By mid-morning, a crowd of supporters overtook Lincoln Street along the west side of the Colorado Capitol, waving American flags and hollering as honking cars sped by sharing in their enthusiasm. Biden and Harris supporters also sprawled out across the lawn, many in masks and holding up campaign signs. Some even jumped up and down, unable to contain their excitement.

As noon approached, so did a few Trump supporters, who brought their own flags and signs to protest the election results. Just a couple of demonstrators trickled into the sea of Biden supporters at first, but they were quickly joined by dozens of Trump followers, and then, state police officers in riot gear.

