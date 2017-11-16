John G. Holzwarth III, 1933-2017

John G. Holzwarth III, 83, died Oct. 28 after a brief illness.

Johnny was born Dec. 1, 1933 in Denver, son of the late Johnnie and Caroline Holzwarth of Grand Lake.

Johnny grew up on the Neversummer Ranch by Grand Lake. He graduated from Colorado State University in animal husbandry. After college, he served in the U.S. Army in the Mountain & Cold Water Training Command in Camp Hale.

Johnny is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Mary; his sons, Steven of Fraser, Howard of Tabernash; daughter, Julia; and sister, Fran Needham of Tucson, Ariz.; and grand- and great-grandchildren.

There is no service at this time.