Join Colorado Headwaters Land Trust for a wildflower walk

A guide informs participants about the species of flora and fauna seen during the Colorado River Land Trust's 2022 wildflower walk.

Colorado River Land Trust/Courtesy photo

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust will be hosting a guided wildflower walk on the morning of June 25 at the Jones Creek Ranch Conservation Easement – more commonly referred to as Himebaugh Gulch – in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Learn from experienced botanists about wildflowers and other plants on the property. This unique experience gives participants and opportunity to learn more about local plants, including how to care for and use them.

The event is typically about 2 hours long and starts at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water, sun protection, snacks and any other supplies they may need for a morning walk in nature.

Registration is required and donations are encouraged.

The easement on Himebaugh Gulch was put into place in 2020 by the previous owners of the property, which was sold to the Town of Hot Sulphur Springs to be used for non-motorized public recreation. It also serves as a natural buffer between the town and the Arapaho National Forest.

“The conserved area is 275 acres and includes some of our favorite local species of wildlife, both animals and plants, as well as migratory birds. It has been leased to local ranchers over the years, and provides great habitat both on hill slope and in the creek corridor,” Colorado Headwaters Land Trust stated in an email.

You can register for the wildflower walk by visiting ColoradoHeadwatersLandTrust.org and going to the events tab, or at Eventbrite.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust’s mission is to conserve and steward the open lands and natural character of the headwaters of the Colorado River in partnership with the local community. Visit their website to learn more about the conservation easement .