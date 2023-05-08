Join Exceeding Boundaries with the NSCD
Join the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Denver on May 12 at Exceeding Boundaries. Attendees can enjoy breakfast with the NSCD, while supporting their adaptive outdoor recreation and competition programs.
Exceeding Boundaries will take place at Davita World Headquarters from 7:30 – 9:45 a.m. The NSCD will present the Bold Tracks Award and the Outrigger Award to those who are integral to the success of the adaptive sports community.
Tickets are on sale until May 10 at 8 a.m. Visit NsCd.org/Events to learn more or purchase tickets.
