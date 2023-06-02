Join KFFR Radio’s birthday bash

KFFR Radio is throwing its first-ever birthday bash, to celebrate its seventh anniversary. KFFR is Grand’s community radio station at 88.3 FM, and streaming worldwide.

The bash will take place on June 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. KFFR will take a large community photo and is trying to get as many community members as possible to be included in the picture, as they celebrate local radio.

The family friendly event provides kids’ activities thanks to Grand Beginnings, food from Street Corner Elevated Eats and Wildhorse Catering, live music with Joe R and the Icebox Sound, and an Ear2Ear Photo Booth. The community photo will be snapped at 6 p.m. sharp.

A small child dances to live music.

KFFR Radio/Courtesy photo

The event kicks off KFFR’s, “KEEP ON TRUCKIN'” membership drive. Attendees can sign up or renew their membership at the party to get the new KFFR trucker hat.

The nonprofit radio station offers a wide range of music genres, handpicked by local DJs and led by Program Director Steve Skinner. The station also supports youth talent, from high school interns who spin their favorite tunes, to elementary school students who present their class projects.