Join stakeholders, Sen. Bennett for Colorado River connection groundbreaking Aug. 23

Windy Gap reservoir on a rare, still day

Courtesy

Northern Water is inviting the community to join Colorado River Connectivity Channel partners and supporters, including U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, for a groundbreaking event at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, on-site at Windy Gap Reservoir.

The channel will reconnect the Colorado River upstream and downstream of the Windy Gap Reservoir and proponents say it will improve stream health and aquatic habitat. Over 1 mile of additional stream length will be open for public access for fishing, and the project will create nearly 50 acres of newly activated floodplain and riparian habitat.

Other highlights include:

Windy Gap Dam Embankment Modification: a new southern embankment will create a smaller reservoir and provide space to construct the new channel and floodplain

Diversion Structure: a new diversion structure will direct and allocate river flows between the reservoir and the new connectivity channel. The structure will allow sufficient flow into the reconfigured reservoir to meet pumping requirements when the Windy Gap Project’s water rights are in priority, while also maintaining flow in the connectivity channel for sediment and fish passage.



Connectivity Channel: a new channel and floodplain will connect the Colorado River above and below the reconfigured reservoir. To the extent possible, the new channel and floodplain will allow natural geomorphic and ecological river processes to take place while maintaining dam safety.



Fraser Stream Gauge Retrofit: improvements to the Fraser River stream gauge immediately upstream of Windy Gap Reservoir will facilitate fish passage

Officials encourage community members interested in attending to RSVP by August 17 here .



