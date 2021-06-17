‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ opens this weekend

The cast in the production of Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” performs during a dress rehearsal on Wednesday. The show opens Friday night at the theater in Grand Lake.

Courtesy RMRT

After having to cancel the 2020 theatrical season, Rocky Mountain Rep is ecstatic to open “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 8 p.m. Friday.

The theater will perform the play again at 8 p.m. Saturday.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the often-told story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors.

In the musical, Joseph discovers he can interpret dreams and soon finds himself in front of the mighty Pharaoh. Joseph’s counsel elevates him to the position of Pharoah’s right-hand man.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is directed and choregraphed by Rocky Mountain Rep alum Andrew Cao. Having started at the theater in 2000, Cao has since earned numerous Broadway credits.

According to the theater, Rocky Mountain Rep was one of the first professional theatres to host an in-house audience this summer after having made an agreement with the Actors’ Equity Association.

The AEA agreement states that strict safety protocols must be adhered to and all patrons in the theatre must be wearing masks throughout the performance.

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Executive Artistic Director Michael Querio acknowledged that this may feel restrictive since guidelines have loosened recently. However, “our hope is that patrons will understand and help continue to bring live theatre to Grand Lake,” he said.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, by calling 970-627-3421 or online at http://www.rockymountainrep.com .

Rocky Mountain Rep is rotating “Ring of Fire, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and Little Shop of Horrors this summer, and plans to open “Million Dollar Quartet” this fall.