Joyful Givers spread holiday cheer with gift cards this year

Despite the distress of 2020, the Joyful Givers Christmas Program has aided 142 children from 57 local families this holiday season.

In years past, the Joyful Givers Program provided tangible gifts to children. However, due to COVID-19, Joyful Givers decided to provide Amazon gift cards to children instead.

Even with the change from gifts to gift cards, the Joyful Givers’ sponsors were extremely generous. In total, the program was able to give out nearly $20,000 in Amazon gift cards and grocery cards to City Market and Safeway.

Joyful Givers credited the many individuals and businesses who supported this year’s program for making it all possible.

“Without the backing of the community, this program would not be such a success,” Joyful Givers’ leadership said. “A wholehearted thank you also goes out to Changes Thrift Store, Henderson Mine and Mill, Mountain Family Center acting on behalf of Grand Angels, and Winter Park Christian Church for all their support.”

If you wish to support next year’s Joyful Givers program, email Katlin at joyfulgiversgrandcounty@gmail.com to be added to their contact list.